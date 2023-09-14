INSERTING and REPLACING Beautycon™ LA Presented by Walmart®, Marks its Hometown Return with Marsai Martin, Alabama Barker, Sabrina Elba, BIA, Saucy Santana & More from September 16-17

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insert in the headline “Presented by Walmart®,” after “Beautycon™ LA”, and insert new third and fourth bullet points in the bulleted section.





BEAUTYCON™ LA PRESENTED BY WALMART®, MARKS ITS HOMETOWN RETURN WITH MARSAI MARTIN, ALABAMA BARKER, SABRINA ELBA, BIA, SAUCY SANTANA & MORE FROM SEPTEMBER 16-17

Beautycon™ 2023 returns to its hometown of Los Angeles from September 16-17 at The Reef, to rally the rising beauty rebels and encourage them to define beauty for themselves, challenge contemporary beauty standards, and transcend the aesthetic of attraction. As Beautycon™ invites everyone to join a revolutionary path toward an inclusive landscape where individuality is expressed, celebrated and welcomed, this year’s LA event will be executed by empowering those who embrace their own unique perspectives, existences, and experiences. The 2-day celebration is bringing together a lineup that will have you immersed in the world of beauty, fashion, culture and entertainment, including a special fireside chat with award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur, Marsai Martin, who will share her best beauty lessons and offer an exciting look into the new ventures of her brand, Mari by Marsai.

Beautycon™ will also provide the opportunity to hear and engage with beauty personality Alabama Barker, award-winning rapper & influencer Saucy Santana, multi-hyphenate artist Rico Nasty, a musical performance from chart-topping artist and co-owner & co-founder of Beauty For Certain, BIA and many more speakers, influencers and creators. Hosted by Emira D’Spain and Nyma Tang, Beautycon™ Los Angeles aims to further the brand’s mission to usher in a new era of beauty, as the preeminent global platform for the most influential beauty, fashion and lifestyle communities under the new ownership of Essence Ventures.

The return of Beautycon™ signifies more than just the revival of a brand. It represents the celebration of content, commerce and community whose invaluable contribution to the beauty industry is recognized and embraced. From exclusive panels and insightful summits to electrifying performances and masterclasses, Beautycon™ Los Angeles provides a front-row ticket to an unforgettable experience. The event, presented by Walmart®, will be a place where every brand, from established industry giants to emerging innovators, will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse audience who deserves their attention. Participating brands for this year’s triumphant return include major sponsor Shea Moisture, and established & upcoming brands Biossance, eos, Kinlò Skincare, Mark Anthony, Revlon (Cremé of Nature), Thread Beauty, Topicals and many more.

Celebrities & influencers at this year’s Los Angeles event include beauty industry leaders along with many other notable founders, entrepreneurs, artists and creators, participating in a variety of exciting programming from thought provoking panels to intimate meet and greets, and more, including:

Attendees will also have the chance to immerse themselves into a beauty playground at Walmart® Makers Studio where they can elevate their look, strike a pose for a can’t miss photo opp, and discover new trends, products and featured multicultural beauty brands available at Walmart. For those who can’t join in person, shop incredible beauty finds from anywhere on Walmart.com/Live with Nina Parker, Rachel Lindsay and Caitlin Kieran who will be hosting shoppable livestreams from the event on September 16 from 4-4:30 and 5-5:30 PM PST.

In June 2023, Caroline Wanga, President and CEO Essence Ventures, said, “the reactivation of Beautycon™ will aim to democratize beauty standards by returning the definition into the hands of individuals and holding brands accountable to following suit. For far too long, the beauty industrial complex has defined an unattainable and synthetic standard for what beauty is that permeates the spirits, bodies, and souls of humanity and creates a dissonance that causes diminishing self-worth and value, which has led to a global mental and physical health crisis, fueled by the pursuit of the unrealistic standards of what is beautiful.”

“Beautycon™ is about bringing people together under the ideology of beauty as a space for connection. For us, it’s not just about executing campaigns or showcasing certain people on social media — it’s about actually creating opportunities and a space that ultimately highlights the content creators, entrepreneurs, and artists making the beauty industry what it is today and what it will be tomorrow,” said Sophia Dennis, Head of Programming for Beautycon™.

Ahead of the Beautycon™ Los Angeles festivities, beauty rebels, brands, marketers, influencers & industry members will unite for The Beauties Awards, an invite only dinner and after party honoring the leading innovators in beauty on Friday, September 15, sponsored by Shea Moisture and Meta. Following the dinner, Beautycon™ and Galore will join together, in preparation for the highly anticipated weekend, for a special after party hosted by actor Ashton Sanders and singer & songwriter Lauren Jauregui at The Edition West Hollywood.

Beautycon™ will continue its unwavering commitment to providing a thriving space where creators can engage in meaningful discourse while showcasing their talents to the world. Beauty enthusiasts and rebels alike can visit www.Beautycon.com for the full set of programming, ticketing information and on-site experiences. Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 will also be available for viewers virtually via Beautycon.com and @Beautycon on Twitter. Fans can stay up-to-date about opportunities to engage with this community on the @Beautycon social channels via Instagram and Twitter, to join the conversation.

About Beautycon™

Beautycon™ is the preeminent global platform for the internet’s most influential beauty and fashion icons and their ever-growing number of fans. Created to inspire and cultivate a new generation of online fashion and beauty trendsetters, Beautycon™ brings fans and influencers together across a global network. Beautycon™ launched in 2012 with its first event in Los Angeles and was acquired by Essence Ventures, LLC in 2021. For more information, please visit Beautycon.com.

About Essence Ventures

Essence Ventures, LLC aims to activate globally connected, frictionless and boundaryless, cultural health and wealth across the Diaspora through impact in the areas of professional development, health equity, community celebration, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, on all platforms.

