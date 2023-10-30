Inseego Corp. Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Steve Harmon will Lead Sales and Marketing Globally for the Company

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5GStock–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced that effective today, Steve Harmon has joined the company in the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer of Inseego. Harmon will oversee the company’s global revenue growth, marketing and business development strategy, reporting to Inseego’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Ashish Sharma.





“I’m excited to have Steve join Inseego in the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer,” said Ashish Sharma, President and CEO at Inseego. “He has a proven track record of developing sales teams, orchestrating targeted go-to-market initiatives, and fostering collaboration with channel partners to drive revenue growth. His experience in leading sales organizations, particularly those focused on enterprise selling will be an invaluable asset to Inseego. I am delighted that he will be joining Inseego to help us bring our leading 5G edge technology to even more customers.”

Harmon has over 18 years of experience leading global teams responsible for sales, marketing and revenue operations. Most recently, Harmon was the SVP of Global Sales at Sierra Wireless, where he helped lead a turnaround that culminated in a successful exit upon acquisition by Semtech. He joined Sierra Wireless in May 2020 following six years at BlackBerry as the Managing Director of US Enterprise Sales. Prior to BlackBerry, Harmon was the Global Vice President of Database & Technology Sales at SAP. He began his career at Sybase where he spent 9 years in various sales roles. Harmon holds a BS with honors in Public Relations from the University of Florida.

“I’m thrilled to join Inseego at this important juncture,” said Harmon. “Inseego has a leading and robust portfolio of 5G products and cloud services that offer compelling solutions to enterprises. I look forward to driving growth and helping our customers and partners succeed.”

Inseego will issue an inducement award of 250,000 stock options to Harmon. The options will have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price per share of Inseego’s common stock as reported by NASDAQ on October 30, 2023. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The option grant was approved by the independent compensation committee of Inseego’s board of directors in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:



Investor Relations – [email protected]

Contacts

Investor contact:

Inseego Investor Relations



[email protected]