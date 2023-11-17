Innovative Digital CX Partnership Delivers AI-Powered Results for Global Enterprises

To meet the demand for reliable AI interventions, Alorica and Genesys are teaming up to unlock the highest value of emerging technology for brands to achieve customer loyalty and optimized business outcomes

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica–Alorica, a global leader of next generation customer experience solutions, and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, together, are enabling brands to drive deeper customer loyalty and improved business outcomes through the transformative potential of AI. To help enterprise clients worldwide offer seamless omnichannel experiences, Alorica has implemented Genesys Cloud CX® for its extensive AI and digital capabilities, track-record of innovation and proven resiliency, security and scalability. Coupled with Alorica’s managed services, scalable workforce, curriculum-as-a-service and award-winning analytics, Genesys bolsters Alorica IQ–the CX provider’s digital foundry–to deliver outcome-based technology solutions that map and solve customer pain points.





Powered by Genesys’ leading AI technology, Alorica offers smarter automation, personalization and optimization on behalf of some of the most progressive companies in the world. Currently, Genesys Cloud CX is supporting thousands of Alorica employees in delivering exceptional results for its first wave of global clients spanning diverse industries including fintech, retail, gaming, telecommunication, public sector and more. Some of these initial wins include:

Established a more reliable Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform for a national media company with 100% availability from improved connectivity and a more efficient process to resolve issues quickly

from improved connectivity and a more efficient process to resolve issues quickly Successfully added digital channels to supplement voice services for a major telecommunication provider, giving 12,000+ B2B customers the ability to communicate seamlessly through their preferred channel on a single platform that supports all interactions

the ability to communicate seamlessly through their preferred channel on a single platform that supports all interactions Deployed self-service AI tools to supplement voice and chat for after hours and added email capabilities on behalf of a well-known beauty & skin care company, which led to an immediate 18% customer retention increase; next year’s plans include launching agent assist, generative AI voice and chat summaries

“As more enterprises move to the cloud, many of our clients have come to us with the same three key priorities,” explained Alorica’s Chief Digital Officer Harry Folloder. “First, organizations need a reliable platform to support customers and employees globally without disruption. They also need to make digital channels easily accessible and integrated so customers can communicate how they want, when they want. Finally, they want to deploy AI solutions for a variety of support CX needs including self-service, virtual assistant and agent assist. These are the areas where Alorica IQ and Genesys can make the biggest impact together.”

Many brands rely on their partnership with Alorica to bring innovative technology that helps them engage and build trust with their customers. Through Alorica’s partnership with Genesys, the digital CX provider can provide its clients the manpower, technology and vision to support their needs both now and in the future. Using Genesys Cloud CX’s extensive generative, conversation and predictive AI capabilities, Alorica enables clients to differentiate in market through intelligent self-service and automation, resulting in stronger human and bot-assisted experiences that drive customer satisfaction, while helping them improve operational efficiency.

In addition to increased productivity and enhanced CX, Alorica’s transition to cloud from on-premises solutions is a major step toward reaching its sustainability goals as part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment. In fact, agents in the cloud can have a carbon footprint of up to nearly 10 times less than on-premises agents, according to a study from 451 Research.

“Our partnership with Alorica is based on a shared belief in the power of delivering people-centric experiences,” stated Brett Weigl, SVP and GM of Digital, AI, and Journey Orchestration at Genesys. “Our innovative work with Alorica represents our commitment to ensuring clients are future ready with AI and automation tools for smoother operations and self-servicing. We share a common innovation roadmap that focuses on offering powerful yet easy-to-use technology for more seamless end-to-end experiences, and increased customer trust and loyalty.”

Discover which AI solutions and CCaaS models are right for your business and how to best implement them as part of your journey mapping by joining Alorica and Genesys on December 12 for a virtual session on “AI-Enhanced Contact Centers: Strategies for Success”. Learn how to achieve customer satisfaction in an AI-driven environment from Alorica’s Chief Digital Officer Harry Folloder and Alorica’s Solution Architect Mike Bartley along with Genesys’ VP of Product Management Jeff Wise and Genesys’ VP of Commercial Operations for Digital and AI Matthew Saskin.

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate, and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 18 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive and hyper-personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology into a modern revenue velocity engine, Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

Contacts

Sunny Yu — [email protected]