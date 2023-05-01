Innisfree M&A Incorporated Continues to Expand Industry-Leading Proxy Solicitation Team

Jonathan L. Kovacs, Former Baker Botts Attorney, Joins Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innisfree M&A Incorporated, the leading proxy solicitation/investor relations firm, today announced that Jonathan L. Kovacs has joined the firm as a Director. Mr. Kovacs was previously an attorney with Baker Botts L.L.P., focusing on M&A and Capital Markets transactions, corporate governance matters, including ESG, and Exchange Act reporting. While there, he advised clients across industries, including banking, media, entertainment, energy, technology and private equity.

Arthur B. Crozier, Chairman of Innisfree, said, “We are very excited to welcome Jonathan to the Innisfree team and expect to put his significant M&A and transactional experience to great use. His hiring is yet another step forward for us as we continue to lead the proxy solicitation industry in both M&A and shareholder activism situations. Recent Innisfree representations, to name just a few, include The Walt Disney Company in its defense against Trian’s effort to elect its nominee, McDonald’s in its defense against the campaign waged by Carl Icahn, Huntsman in its defense against Starboard Value, Argo Group in its proxy contest against Capital Returns Management, and Rio Tinto in its successful acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources, despite opposition by Pentwater Capital Management and SailingStone Capital Partners.”

Mr. Kovacs graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a B.A. in History and minors in Political Science and Art History. He subsequently earned a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he was Managing Editor of The Tax Lawyer. Prior to Baker Botts, Mr. Kovacs was an Associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett L.L.P., where he represented companies and institutional investors in securities offerings and general corporate and transactional matters.

About Innisfree

Founded in 1997, Innisfree M&A Incorporated (New York), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Lake Isle M&A Incorporated (London), is a high-stakes shareholder engagement firm, delivering shareholder intelligence, strategic advice and proxy solicitation services to the world’s leading corporations and investors when it matters most. Its integrated approach and unsurpassed analytics—ActiveIQ™—set Innisfree apart as the firm of choice. Innisfree provides expert advice on a wide range of matters, including shareholder activism, executive compensation proposals, corporate governance issues and investor relations.

With an experienced professional staff in New York, London, Pittsburgh and Richmond, VA, Innisfree has represented hundreds of clients in over 20 countries. www.innisfreema.com

