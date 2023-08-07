Innate Motion Expands North America Team with Appointment of Maureen Carlson

Innate Motion Reinforces Commitment to Humanize Business with Purpose-driven Practices for the Nonprofit Sector

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innate Motion, a global strategy consultancy, announced today the addition of Maureen Carlson to its North American team. Carlson, a renowned nonprofit executive and consultant, joins as a Partner, bolstering the firm’s capacity to serve the nonprofit industry.





Partnering with North America Managing Partner Brian Powell, Carlson will tailor Innate Motion’s empathy-driven methods and proprietary tools to address the unique challenges facing today’s nonprofits. “When seeking to expand our work with nonprofits, Maureen was the leader we wanted. Her reputation as a trusted advisor to the C-suite is unrivaled and can deliver our ‘humanizing business’ philosophy better than anyone,” said Powell.

The expanded nonprofit services under Carlson’s leadership will include human motivational research; facilitated stakeholder workshops for alignment, innovation, and road mapping; and change engagement tools for leadership training and development, cultural transformation, and organizational strategy.

“Nonprofits are facing many challenges today in an ever-evolving marketplace driven by changing demographics, a creator economy, fast-moving technology, and access to large volumes of big data. But the needs these nonprofits serve in communities across the country are greater than ever. Innate Motion is the perfect partner with the experience and tools proven to help decode good and spur transformational growth,” said Carlson.

Having worked with high-profile charitable organizations for over two decades, Carlson brings unmatched expertise in nonprofit marketing and fundraising strategy. She has served as the President of two social good consultancies and held vital positions in-house at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, such as SVP, Revenue and Chief Programs and Marketing Officer. Previously, she launched a strategic advisory firm assisting nonprofit executives to drive growth and mission impact by examining organizational operations, strategies, and culture.

Carlson has also worked with major nonprofits across all social sectors, including the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, Feeding America, Rebuilding Together, and Restoring Vision, among others. Her leadership spans areas such as nonprofit fundraising diversification, growth, branding, marketing, change management, cultural transformation, and corporate partnership and point-of-sale fundraising.

“I am thrilled to welcome Maureen to our team. We founded Innate Motion to help organizations do well by doing good. The nonprofit sector is purpose-driven by design and having Maureen will unquestionably enable us to serve this sector better through empathy-fit journeys,” said Joyshree Reinelt, Co-founder of Innate Motion.

About Innate Motion

Innate Motion is a global strategy consultancy that humanizes business with empathy and purpose as fundamental drivers to unlock more meaningful growth. As a proud B-Corp, the diverse, culturally sensitive firm combines psychology, sociology, marketing, and business tools to support organizations, teams, and leaders in their quest for greater relevance and impact. For more information visit https://innatemotion.com/

Contacts

Media

Annah Otis



aotis@theblissgrp.com