InMoment Launches CX Industry’s First Innovations Leveraging ChatGPT in the XI Platform to Solve Real-World Business Challenges for Clients

Distill hundreds of individual customer comments into an easy to understand short overview of the most pressing customer issues and topics in minutes

Generate meaningful survey feedback examples to improve text analytics model accuracy to decrease the time to market for new models

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, announced today innovations incorporating ChatGPT capabilities, powered by technology from ChatGPT creator OpenAI into its XI Platform–making the company the first customer experience vendor to do so.

“We’ve all seen recent headlines around personal use of ChatGPT, but what isn’t being talked about nearly enough is the new opportunities generative AI brings to enterprise software applications worldwide,” said Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer at InMoment. “At InMoment, we immediately identified the opportunity to leverage the power of this technology to solve real-world business problems for our clients.”

Following the launch of InMoment AI last year, InMoment built on its foundation of award-winning natural language understanding (NLU) technology to include natural language generation (NLG). This advancement marked a new era of integrated CX, helping customer experience leaders better understand where to focus for the biggest impact, in the fastest time.

Today, InMoment is launching a first-of-its-kind technology–Smart Summary Generator powered by OpenAI technology. Smart Summary Generator intelligently transforms hundreds of pieces of individual and discrete feedback into easily consumable short, structured paragraphs to surface the most important topics and trends to help organizations take immediate action on their customer feedback. This AI-based solution allows automated summarization of customer feedback across different channels like reviews, contact center conversations, or surveys. The summary generator can distill hundreds of individual customer comments into an overview of the most pressing topics in just minutes–increasing the speed to insight which in turn improves the opportunity for quicker action—to solve problems that directly involve an organizations’ customers.

There is another area where the InMoment XI Platform is leveraging this next-generation AI technology within its offerings to create smart feedback examples. This capability generates granular and highly specialized test datasets similar to what an actual human would take hours to complete. Users can send commands to generate meaningful survey feedback examples for any specific topic to improve text analytics model accuracy and drastically decrease the time to market for new models which benefits its clients.

The company’s dedication to leveraging the latest innovative technology and enhancing its current AI-based functionality in the XI Platform—by including technology from ChatGPT creator OpenAI—is a testament to its commitment to innovation and gives its clients a business advantage to improve business performance in today’s competitive environment.

About InMoment

​​Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

Contacts

Kelley K. Johnson, InMoment, kelley.johnson@inmoment.com