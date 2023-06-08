InMobi Names Inderbir Singh Pall as Chief Technology Officer of InMobi Advertising Platform

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, has appointed industry veteran Inderbir Singh Pall as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for InMobi Advertising Platform. With more than 10 years of experience with InMobi, Pall will play a crucial role in elevating the company’s technology roadmap, spearheading innovation initiatives, and driving growth in an ever-evolving and competitive market.

“We are thrilled to introduce Inder as our new Chief Technology Officer. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, we are highly confident that InMobi will continue to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” says Abhay Singhal, Co-founder and CEO of InMobi Advertising Platform. “Inder shares our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional products to our customers. His appointment reaffirms our unwavering dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements and driving sustainable growth.”

Pall will oversee InMobi’s technology strategy, product development, and engineering teams, ensuring their seamless alignment with the company’s overarching vision and objectives. Pall takes the helm as the company has seen a 25 percent year-over-year growth across the businesses. Pall will continue the innovative cycles, leveraging machine learning and generative AI technologies to help InMobi solutions to continue to evolve to the current market dynamics.

In nearly two decades of leading technology teams, Pall has focused on both commerce and mobile categories. An InMobi veteran, Pall is responsible for the creation of InMobi’s foundational big-data platform, architected the company’s Commerce Media solutions, and was on the founding team of Glance. Pall was also a founder of Pikup.ai, an autonomous retail store technology.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. This is an incredibly exciting time for the company, and I am eager to collaborate with the exceptionally talented team here to accelerate innovation and create new avenues for growth. By harnessing the immense potential of technology, we will propel InMobi’s digital transformation, ensuring that our advertising solutions surpass customer expectations and set new industry benchmarks,” shares Pall.

InMobi is a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, it is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators, and businesses of all kinds. InMobi’s mission is to power its customers’ growth by helping them engage their audiences and build meaningful connections. Its affiliated businesses – Glance, an unconsolidated subsidiary that offers a lock screen-based content discovery platform and video platform Roposo – help InMobi create new content and commerce experiences in a world of connected devices. InMobi is headquartered in Singapore, maintains a large presence in San Francisco and Bangalore, and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

