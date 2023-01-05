InMobi Appoints New Staffers to Deepen Global Product and Business Development Teams

Brian Slitt, Pamela Ibarra and Christopher Damski Join with a Focus on Data Partnerships, Exchange, and Publisher-Centric Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching consumers around the globe, announces the appointment of three advertising industry veterans to its Global Ad Monetization team.

Brian Slitt joins as Vice President of Data, Strategic and Addressability Partnerships focused on identifying, evaluating, and negotiating strategic partnerships across a range of domains, including—but not limited to—foundational partnerships with identity resolution and addressability solution providers, data sourcing for insights and audiences, and strategic partnerships.

Slitt has more than 20 years of expertise leading business development, customer success, strategy operations and across both advertising technology and marketing technology fields with companies like NinthDecimal, Yahoo!, Third Screen Media, AOL, and 4INFO. Most recently, Slitt was Chief Revenue Officer at PrizeLogic, where he successfully helped scale the company from a promotions agency to a loyalty platform and data company.

Pamela Ibarra joins as Vice President of Partner Management with InMobi Exchange and is focused on partner and product development. Ibarra brings more than 20 years of experience in advertising technology and has led both product and exchange teams across multiple channels for a host of market leaders including Google, Criteo, AppNexus, and Index Exchange.

Christopher Damski joins as Director of Product Development for Meson and will be responsible for defining the mediation roadmap that powers InMobi’s owned and operated properties and extending them into third party publishers. Launched by InMobi in 2022, Meson is a truly independent SaaS mediation platform designed to help publishers white label it as an in-house solution. Publishers will get to fully own and manage their data, control each aspect of their monetization, user experience, and linkages to user acquisition, and transparently review the end-to-end flow of advertising dollars to understand their true take rate. Damski joins InMobi with a decade in technology and product development working for companies including Activision Blizzard (King.com), AdColony, and Tesco.

“We are confident that these three talented executives will make a strong contribution to InMobi’s leadership team and help drive the company forward,” says Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi and Chief Executive Officer of InMobi Ads. “We are excited to see the impact they will have on our business and the mobile advertising industry as a whole.”

