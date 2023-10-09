Ingram Micro Xvantage Digital Experience Platform Awarded 2023 ChannelPro SMB All-Star Award

The prestigious honor recognizes Ingram Micro for its “ambitious” platform which offers channel partners “a personalized, AI-infused digital experience” and makes engaging with the distributor “as intuitive an experience as interacting with online consumer services like Netflix and Amazon.”

The ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors and distributors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months. All winners of the SMB All-Stars are determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

ChannelPro SMB recognized Ingram Micro Xvantage™, the distributor’s digital twin, for better enabling channel partners to do more, sell more and grow more. The award notes specifically call out Ingram Micro Xvantage as an “ambitious” platform—offering channel partners “a personalized, AI-infused digital experience” that makes engaging with the distributor “as intuitive an experience as interacting with online consumer services like Netflix and Amazon.”

Ingram Micro channel partners applaud the arrival and continued innovation of Xvantage, citing real-time cost-saving and enhancements to the experience of their teams and their customers:

“Our procurement team can’t say enough good things about Xvantage. It’s changed their day, saving them valuable time and energy,” says Chris Norris, COO, MIS Technology Group.

“We’re getting quotes on demand with Xvantage, and as a result are able to bid and win more business in real time,” notes Kevin Fraser, President, Eola Partners.

“Ingram Micro’s quoting and buying process just improved drastically with Xvantage… We can’t wait for all of Ingram Micro vendors to become deeply integrated into the Xvantage platform,” says Devaughn Bittle, Vice President, COMMPUTERCATIONS.

“Xvantage is giving my team a substantial amount of time back in their day to focus on high-value work,” comments Mark Essayian, CEO, KME Systems.

Ingram Micro Xvantage continues to roll out globally. Additionally, the leader recently introduced a pilot program for the Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App at the Ingram Micro #ONE2023 event. The app will be available in the U.S. at the end of this month for download in IOS or Android formats.

“Ingram Micro is listening to the needs of our customers as we develop our single pane of glass experience platform Xvantage. The functionality is built to remove the complexity and friction from doing business in the IT channel, giving our partners the best experience anytime, anywhere and more time back to create and capture even more value,” says Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro. “With Xvantage our channel partners are moving from transactions to interactions and growing their business faster and more profitably.”

Ingram Micro’s Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo, who is spearheading the leader’s platform journey adds: “This award is a strong testament to the exceptional focus and work of our Ingram Micro associates across the globe, each one of them committed to creating a transformative experience for everyone in the B2B tech ecosystem. Together we are modernizing how the IT distribution industry works.”

“All-Star is the perfect way to describe our winners. Their dedication to improving hardware, software, services, and channel programs is incredible. It inspires excellence throughout the technology industry and across the supply chain. I think I speak for everyone on our editorial team when I extend our heartfelt congratulations,” says Jonathan Browning, Editorial Director, The ChannelPro Network.

Channel partners, technology providers, and industry influencers interested in learning more about Ingram Micro Xvantage can visit https://usa.ingrammicro.com/cep/app/home.

For complete coverage of the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world’s population. Our diverse solutions portfolio includes advanced and specialty solutions, cloud, mobility, and commercial/consumer technologies, while enabling a global circular economy with full-service IT Asset Disposition and reverse logistics and repair services. Leveraging investments in technical, financial, and marketing resources, Ingram Micro helps customers run their businesses better and grow their technology practices faster.

Ingram Micro operates in 59 countries and reaches close to 200 countries. We have approximately 26,000 associates committed to providing our more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide with a superior experience. Our fully digital, AI-driven business platform, known as Ingram Micro Xvantage™, eliminates the friction of doing business in IT and allows our customers to have a more insightful experience both buying and managing technology. We are also fully committed to being a global steward with world-class ESG practices. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

