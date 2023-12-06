Ingram Micro Again Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Ingram Micro receives top score of 95 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEI2023—Ingram Micro announced today that it received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning a top score for the seventh consecutive year. The Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.





“We are extremely proud of this recognition for our efforts to create a culture and environment where voices are shared and potential is realized for all our associates,” said Scott Sherman, executive vice president, human resources for Ingram Micro. “Ingram Micro values our team, as well as our customers and partners, who reflect a diverse community of people. We are aligned with the HRC’s vision of a world strengthened by different backgrounds, where all people are treated equally, including LGBTQ+ people and those who are multiply marginalized.”

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr. Director of Workplace Equality. “Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families.”

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

