Infogain Announces the Appointment of Neha Kathuria as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif.–Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the appointment of Neha Kathuria as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in London, Neha will report to Chief Executive Officer Ayan Mukerji.





Neha, a globally recognized marketing leader, will spearhead Infogain’s brand, demand generation, and communications functions. She will drive the strategic brand vision and creatively lead marketing ideation and execution.

“Infogain is at an inflection point in its journey, and Neha’s experience in the digital IT services industry will be valuable as we continue to grow. She is well positioned to activate Infogain’s brand vision and strategy,” Mukerji said.

The company has grown at industry-beating rates, ranking among the ten fastest growing engineering services providers globally for three consecutive years in Everest Group’s Engineering Services Top 50TM report. It was also recognized among the Top 100 of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Neha brings extensive experience in brand transformation, positioning, and go-to-market strategy. Before joining Infogain, Neha was the Global Head of Marketing at LTIMindtree. She most recently oversaw the merger of two companies’ brands and played a key role in the launch. She has also worked on global marketing teams at Infosys and Genpact.

“Infogain has a proven track record of helping its clients with digital transformation. I believe in its current and future potential. I am excited about the opportunity to further build our brand as a nimble and agile partner leading an accelerated pace of change,” Neha said.

This is the second recent major addition to senior leadership at Infogain, following Tyson Hartman’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer in January. Tyson will drive Infogain’s technology vision and strategy, including leading intellectual property development, accelerators, and frameworks, ensuring Infogain stays ahead of technology trends, and contributing to ground-breaking technology innovation enabling human-centered digital platforms.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

An Apax Funds portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, and delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

