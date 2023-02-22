Infobip to Deploy Region-Locked EU Data Centre

Infobip will be able to support and empower its customers in complying with the EU data transfer requirements imposed by the Schrems II judgment

VODNJAN, Croatia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cloud communications platform Infobip will offer customers a separate EU region-locked data centre from 3 April 2023. With this EU region-locked data centre Infobip will be able to support and empower its customers in complying with the EU data transfer requirements imposed by the Schrems II judgment when using Infobip products and services.

In July 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued its landmark decision Schrems II (case C-311/18). The CJEU’s ruling’s far-reaching implications profoundly affecting the entire legal landscape for personal data transfers outside the European Union. It imposed additional obligations for transfers of personal data from the European Union (EU) to any country that does not benefit from an EU adequacy decision. This includes personal data accessed outside of the EU.

In the immediate aftermath of the Schrems II judgment, Infobip made significant efforts to provide its customers not only with storage and processing of data in the EU data centre, but also to ensure the overall customer support from inside the EU and adequate countries, i.e. that any access to personal data processed on behalf of customers on Infobip platform is possible only from the EU and countries recognized by the European Commission (EC) as countries with adequate level of data protection.

Aurora Volarević, VP Corporate Affairs at Infobip, said: “Infobip always strives to support its customers in their compliance with applicable personal data protection laws and is devoted to designing its products and services to meet customers’ evolving security and privacy-related needs and expectations. Also, we are aware that data localization requirements are increasing globally as well as the challenges that customers face regarding the personal data transfer restrictions. Thus, data localization planning is part of our business strategy and one of the priorities in designing our products and services.

“This EU region-locked data centre is a significant investment for Infobip. It follows several other safeguarding procedures that enable Infobip to provide customer support from EU only, demonstrating our commitment to keeping its customer’s data in a location of customer’s choice.”

Customers wishing to use this data centre will be able to request adjustments via an online form available on Infobip’s website or trough sales representative.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (January 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Aug 2022)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report (May 2022)

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746221, May 2021)

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO’s annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

Contacts

Janet Lennon



PR & Communications Lead | North America



206.914.6175



janet.lennon@infobip.com