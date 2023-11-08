Industry Veterans Launch Disruptive Creative Agency, Canary’s Revenge

The new purpose-driven agency will focus exclusively on creating positive change through a comprehensive range of branding, marketing and design services

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creative luminaries Alex Prodaniuk and Justin Moore today announced the launch of Canary’s Revenge, an independent creative agency. Canary’s Revenge will bring a fresh perspective to the world of creative solutions, focusing exclusively on projects that directly contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world. With services spanning brand development, storytelling and design, the agency will deliver creative excellence to connect fast-growing, socially and environmentally conscious businesses to greater audiences.









Prodaniuk and Moore bring over four decades of combined experience in the creative, design and product industries, leading solutions for well-known brands such as Apple, Audi, Google.org, Levis, The San Francisco Chronicle and Volta Charging. Their groundbreaking work has garnered critical acclaim and prestigious industry awards, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio and Red Dot.

“ Canary’s Revenge was founded on a simple principle: creativity can change the world. In fact, change is impossible without it. Our vision is a future where sustainability and equity go hand in hand with business,” said Alex Prodaniuk, Founder. “ I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Canary’s Revenge, and look forward to amplifying brands that share our commitment to creating a more conscious, thoughtful business landscape.”

“ I’ve dedicated my career to building and scaling great brands, so I couldn’t be more excited to unveil Canary’s Revenge to the world. People choose brands that align with their values, and companies who understand this are poised for enduring success,” said Justin Moore, Founder. “ Canary’s Revenge is founded on the belief that a more ethical economy, that puts planet and people first, will be accelerated by impactful storytelling.”

Canary’s Revenge is committed to becoming a B Corp within 3 years, and will be ambitious in seeking new ways to drive diversity, sustainability, justice and equity in every area of the business. It will also donate 3% of annual profits to organizations leading change in these areas.

About Canary’s Revenge

Canary’s Revenge is a purpose-driven creative agency with a vendetta to meaningfully contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world, leveraging a wide spectrum of brand, design and advertising services to deliver business impact. The agency aims to be a driving force in creating a brighter and more inclusive future. For more information, visit canarysrevenge.com.

Contacts

[email protected]