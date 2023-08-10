Industry Heavyweights Appointed to Atlas Point®’s Advisory Board, Enhancing Strategic Vision and Pioneering Cutting-Edge Innovation

The AI-powered platform provider will receive significant support and counsel from industry luminaries with a broad range of knowledge and tenure.

These exceptional individuals will harness their extensive skills and knowledge to provide guidance, direction, and constructive feedback to the Atlas Point executive team. Their collective expertise will further empower and enrich the platform’s solutions, and solidify Atlas Point’s position as a pioneering leader in the industry.

Atlas Point’s Advisory Board members include:

Pete Bowman, Managing Director, Oyster Consulting, LLC

Randy Bradshaw, Former Edward Jones Principal

James E. Hays, CEO, Coastal Range Capital, LLC

Tony Leal, Advisor, Envestnet

Bob Mooney, General Counsel, Oyster Consulting, LLC

“We’re honored to have the support of the esteemed industry leaders on our board, whose invaluable insights will help us refine our solutions and better position the Atlas Point platform to meet the evolving needs of financial professionals and their clients,” said CEO Carrie Nelson. “Their diversity of experience and perspectives will be especially critical to help guide our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Since 2020, Atlas Point has been delivering cutting-edge behavioral finance insights and outcome-driven educational resources to connect financial professionals and their clients in an increasingly complex and uncertain financial world. Most recently, Atlas Point launched Atlas Point Edge, enhancing the already-transformative platform with powerful upgrades that make it easier for firms to offer personalized client and financial professionals journeys.

“Behavioral finance is top-of-mind for today’s financial firms, but being able to apply it with any kind of skill and scale remains a significant challenge,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director at Oyster Consulting, LLC]. “By combining applied behavioral science principles with intuitive and engaging technology tools, Atlas Point is filling a dire industry gap at a time when it’s needed most. I look forward to contributing to the important work the team is doing to help financial professionals build deep human connections with their clients in a scalable way.”

About Atlas Point

Atlas Point®—a fintech company—provides financial services firms and their professionals with a proprietary, innovative, AI-powered platform that allows for greater personalization and deeper human connections at scale.

