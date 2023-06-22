inDrive Appoints Microsoft and Honeywell Veteran Mark Loughran as Group President

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, announces the appointment of Mark Loughran as its Group President, effective July 12th, 2023.

Reporting directly to founder and CEO Arsen Tomsky, Mark’s role is to chart and drive inDrive’s business strategy, scale the company’s investments and new businesses, and optimize internal processes. He will also spearhead further development of inDrive’s inVision hub, whereas the company engages in initiatives to support justice and equality in science, education, sports and the arts.

The appointment comes amid inDrive’s transformation into a multinational and multi-vertical group of companies. This new decentralized structure will facilitate agile decision making and foster growth across new verticals.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: “Mark brings to inDrive a wealth of leadership acumen and experience, as well as extensive knowledge of the technology, software and engineering industries. His track record and expertise make him an invaluable addition to our team, and an excellent choice for this pivotal role. We look forward to working with Mark to realize our continued growth as a leading mobility and urban services provider, and to further our broader vision to drive positive change in the world.”

“inDrive has made remarkable strides in its journey from startup to unicorn and onwards,” Mark said. “I’m eager to help the company continue this trajectory by expanding its business and promoting the company’s profound underlying values and mission.”

Mark joins inDrive from Honeywell, where he was President for Central and Eastern Europe, and he previously headed up Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud Business in Poland, delivering a $1 billion investment in digital transformation. He has held leadership roles at global companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Nokia, Pace International and his own consultancy where he advised tech companies on consumer strategy and execution.

Mark holds a BA, MA and Ph.D. in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, courier delivery and jobs classifieds.

inDrive operates in more than 614 cities across 47 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

Contacts

Media inquiries: indrive@snowhilladvisors.com