Inc. Names TimelyMD ‘Best in Business’ for Mental Health Advocacy

As one of only two companies recognized in the category, Inc. highlighted TimelyMD’s impact on suicide prevention.

Three-quarters (75%) of college students who accessed virtual mental health and well-being interventions through the TimelyCare platform reported mental health improvement—including 100% of students who presented as a potential suicide risk. With TimelyCare, students can skip the 2-3 week wait time for campus counseling center appointments and connect with a TimelyMD provider in less than five minutes from the palm of their hand, for free. TimelyMD providers treat suicidal students every day, and when they are in crisis, every minute matters.

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“College students are a traditionally underserved and overlooked population. Until recently, people assumed that because most college students are young that they are also healthy, but mental health is the #1 reason students drop out of college,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. “We are grateful for Inc.’s recognition of TimelyMD as a champion of mental health advocacy and we are proud to partner with nearly 250 institutions that believe in our mission to help students be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.”

In addition to ranking No. 116 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, TimelyMD is the “Best Overall Mobile Health Solution” in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, on Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list, and the seventh-fastest growing private company in the Southwest (Inc. 5000 Regionals). D CEO Magazine recently honored the company for “Innovation in Healthcare” and “Achievement in Innovation.” Additionally, TimelyMD is a four-time winner in the Merit Awards for Technology and Healthcare.

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

