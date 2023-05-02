Inaugural Women Warriors Summit to Foster Courageous Conversations

The one-day gathering will bring together local women and star guests to provide empowerment opportunities and tackle issues of inequality

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women Warriors Summit, the first-of-its-kind women’s empowerment event, is announced on October 6, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena. This one-day gathering aims to spotlight the women of Appalachia and grant them the power to say “NO” and the courage to say “YES.” Founded by philanthropist Alys Smith, the summit will serve as a platform for all women in Appalachia to access developmental empowerment opportunities and build meaningful relationships that enable them to address issues of unbalance and inequality as a woman.

Women Warriors Summit will be emceed by award-winning journalist and entrepreneur Soledad O’Brien and feature special guests, including actress and producer Nicole Kidman and Emily Gregory, co-author of ‘Crucial Conversations,’ with additional speakers to be announced in the coming months.

“Throughout my personal and professional life, I’ve encountered countless circumstances that required difficult conversations to stand up for myself and my rights as a woman in our society. I know I am not alone,” said Alys Smith, Founder of Women Warriors Summit. “In a world that has determined the woman’s role for centuries, my biggest hope is to bring our shared experiences together and empower summit attendees to have the courageous conversations that will enable them to go after the career and personal accomplishments they deserve.”

Through educational training, breakout sessions and a panel discussion, attendees can network and learn from trailblazing women as they share the tools, skills, and insight on topics including leadership, career development, work-life balance, and more.

Registration for the Women Warriors Summit is now available. To learn more or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://womenwarriorssummit.com/get-involved.

About Women Warriors Summit

The Women Warriors Summit is an annual event aimed to gather women (and supportive men) of all ages, demographics, and backgrounds to shine a spotlight and give the hidden voices of women a stage and grant them THE POWER TO SAY “NO” AND THE COURAGE TO SAY “YES.” The summit is the brainchild of Alys Smith, an attorney, philanthropist, wife, mother, and lifetime women’s advocate. Alys and her team of educators, businesswomen, wives, mothers, and professionals have built an immersive experience that will open the floor for complex topics all women face at work and home.

