Impremedia and Brennan Center for Justice Partner on Democracy Content for Spanish Readers in the U.S.

Together, Impremedia and the Brennan Center will offer a wealth of key information and analysis on voting, elections, criminal justice, and more in Spanish language

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company, and Brennan en español of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, today announced a partnership to publish Spanish-language content about democracy and justice issues with a focus on the Latino vote, disinformation targeting Latino voters, and other topics that are essential for Spanish speakers to engage in government and elections.

A column based on Brennan Center analysis and research will be published monthly in La Opinión, the nation’s number one Spanish-language daily newspaper, and occasionally in El Diario, the oldest daily in Spanish in the United States. Both newspapers are part of Impremedia.

Impremedia and Brennan en español will also collaborate to build multimedia content and spaces for experts in the electoral process and the Latino vote to analyze and discuss critical issues.

“The Brennan Center is at the forefront of non-partisan research and policy aimed at making democracy work for all, and we are delighted to be able to share our expertise with readers of La Opinión and El Diario,” said Mireya Navarro, editor in chief of Brennan en español.

“It is especially important for us to collaborate with Impremedia at this critical time for Latinos in the U.S. The Latino population continues to grow and reshape the demographics of the country. Latinos and Spanish-speakers need facts to effectively counter disinformation, voter suppression laws, partisan gerrymandering, and other obstacles to achieving fair political representation.”

“The Latino population in the United States deserves the highest quality content in media, which we achieve with essential alliances to cover the widest range of topics possible in-depth,” said Jesús García, Politics Mananging Editor at La Opinión.

“For this reason, at Impremedia we are pleased to establish a strategic alliance with Brennan en español, to address problems, essential facts, and possible solutions about the Latino vote, misinformation, and access to social justice. This collaboration is a step forward for La Opinión/El Diario’s commitment to their readers.”

About Brennan en español at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law

The mission of Brennan en español is to serve as a resource on issues of justice and democracy for the Spanish-language press, Latino organizations, and the Spanish-speaking public.

The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law is a nonpartisan law and policy institute that works to reform, revitalize and — when necessary — defend our country’s systems of democracy and justice.

It is a think tank, advocacy group and cutting-edge communications hub working to advance legal and policy solutions in the areas of voting, elections, redistricting, criminal justice, mass incarceration, campaign financing and national security to make our democracy work for all.

The Brennan Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

About Impremedia

Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco.

The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes Lifestyle brands Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Estar Mejor (Wellness), Bien Bonita (Beauty), No Muy Caro (Discounts and Promotions) and La Vibra (Entertainment) and attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on social media.

Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.

