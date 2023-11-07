ImpactAssets Surpasses $3B AUM, Building on Momentum Showcased in New 2023 Impact Report

Annual report captures the transformative progress produced by the firm’s current investment portfolio of 886 companies and funds, with a key focus on climate solutions, gender equality, and racial equity.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImpactAssets, the impact investing trailblazer with a decade-plus track record of mobilizing capital for good, surpassed $3 billion in total assets under management this year, according to its newly-released 2023 Impact Report. The report also reveals that the firm directed a total of $458 million in investments and $224 million in grants towards funds, companies, and nonprofits advancing a more equitable, net-zero world in 2022 alone.





With the goal of igniting, accelerating, and amplifying lasting transformation, ImpactAssets has identified key areas of focus within the persistent, inter-connected issues of climate, race, and gender where impact investment and philanthropic capital can have its greatest reach. The new report presents those focus areas, which are all presently underfunded, with examples of the real-world impact the firm’s work has supported. ImpactAssets currently has 886 private-market portfolio positions according to the report, and last year, it launched ImpactAssets Capital Partners as a registered investment advisor to further support institutional clients.

Among the firm’s primary impact areas, ImpactAssets’ work on the climate emergency stands out: The firm has a portfolio of 282 companies and impact funds, and climbing — targeting climate solutions, according to the report. The portfolio reflects ImpactAssets’ priority on changing the trajectory of our planet’s future while centering the communities most impacted by the changing climate. The report highlights the energy transition, deep decarbonization, nature-based solutions, and climate justice as the most critical focus areas for impact-minded climate investors.

“We are urgently focused on tackling the climate emergency and supporting our planet’s most impacted people,” said ImpactAssets CEO and Chief Investment Officer Margret Trilli. “Our 2023 Impact Report showcases our work to channel impact-minded capital toward innovative climate solutions for low income and disadvantaged communities. Addressing and closing acute equity gaps will require committed and flexible investment. We recognize the role of the climate crisis as a ‘threat multiplier’ for existing inequalities, so our investments are made to generate lasting impact and equity for all.”

In addition to the notable climate solutions impact showcased in the 2023 Impact Report, other key highlights include the following:

AUM Growth: ImpactAssets crested $3 billion in total portfolio assets this year, a sum that reflects growing traction for the firm’s deeply held commitment to mobilizing capital for good.

Gender Equality: ImpactAssets has a current portfolio of 94 companies and impact funds focused on improving the lives and outcomes of women and girls. Within this group, 69% of the investments are women-led.

Racial Equity: To tackle the $10 trillion racial equity gap in the U.S., ImpactAssets has channeled capital to 148 portfolio companies and funds, including Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), affordable and supportive housing funds and funds managed by underrepresented groups.

Grantmaking Milestone: ImpactAssets surpassed $1 billion in funding granted to date, supporting more than 80,000 grant recipients.

“Our clients and partners are deeply committed to charting new frontiers in impact and to catalyzing targeted action in areas of urgent need,” said Dana Cotter, Managing Director of Impact at ImpactAssets. “In a year when increasing urgency is being met by renewed federal climate commitments, especially the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, ImpactAssets is taking advantage of partnerships with the public sector and private companies to drive broad, unified, and just climate action.”

About ImpactAssets:

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer, dedicated to changing the trajectory of our planet’s future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, we offer deep strategic expertise to help our clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with our clients through our impact investment platform, philanthropic solutions and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $3 billion in assets, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

