Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features TIME’s and CO2.com’s Simon Mulcahy

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CO2–Simon Mulcahy, CEO of CO2.com and President of Sustainability at TIME, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

CO2.com enables every business to maximize its impact through high-quality climate action portfolios. Created by experts, backed by science and verified by independent third parties. CO2.com’s mission – to increase the scale and quality of climate action towards a net zero, nature positive world. CO2.com makes it easy for companies to act confidently and share their positive impact clearly.

Prior to his work at TIME and CO2, Mulcahy was at Salesforce for 14 years in a number of executive roles including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Innovation Officer, and General Manager of Financial Services. He also spent five years as Head of Technology Industries at the World Economic Forum. Earlier in his career, Mulcahy was a strategy consultant, and before that, a British Army Officer.

“It was an honor to have Simon on our show to tell his story and share the impactful work he and his team at CO2/TIME are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “CO2.com is making a substantial impact by offering businesses from all industries the opportunity to participate in highly vetted climate action portfolios while receiving detailed project performance analyses and powerful communications tools. It’s exciting to hear Simon’s story and how he is able to bring his experience to lead this critical innovation at TIME. I’m eager to follow Simon and his team as they move forward.”

“It was my privilege to speak with John on the Impact Podcast,” said Mulcahy, “and to be given the opportunity to share the mission of CO2 by TIME, which is to make it easy for every business to accelerate progress towards being net zero and nature positive.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

