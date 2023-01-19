Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features The Home Depot’s Ron Jarvis

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esg–Ron Jarvis, Chief Sustainability Officer for The Home Depot, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

“It was an honor to have Ron on our show to share The Home Depot’s sustainability story and tell us about the impactful work he and his team are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “The Home Depot’s sustainability efforts set a high bar and it’s beyond exciting to see what the iconic brand is doing. They are truly going above and beyond to address global environmental issues.”

“I really enjoyed my conversation with John Shegerian about The Home Depot’s sustainability journey,” said Jarvis. “We know that investing in running a sustainable company makes our business better for our customers, associates and the environment.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

