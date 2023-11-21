Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Saeju Jeong of Noom for Thanksgiving Week Special Episode

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#health–Saeju Jeong, the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Noom, the consumer-led digital health platform, is a featured guest for a special “healthy living” themed Thanksgiving week edition of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

On the show, Jeong describes how he has spent 15 years building a passionate team dedicated to the mission of helping people everywhere live healthier lives. He also shares how through a powerful combination of human coaching, psychology, and technology, Noom is empowering “Noomers” to take control of their health and change their behaviors for good.

“It was an honor to have Saeju, a true innovation leader in the healthy living space, on our show to share his story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work he and the team at Noom are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by his insights.”

“I appreciate every opportunity I can get to speak about the Noom founding story, and my time with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast was no different,” said Jeong. “I’m hopeful that fellow entrepreneurs will hear the episode and feel inspired through my journey of nonlinear success.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Gensler, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, GoDaddy, HubSpot, Vodafone, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, Johnson Controls, Allbirds, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Indeed, Intuit, Warby Parker, ABM, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, [email protected]