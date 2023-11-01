Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Maury Wolfe of Cox Enterprises

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporateresponsibility–Maury Wolfe, who serves as Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Social Impact at Cox Enterprises, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

At Cox Enterprises, a private, family-held company with a longstanding commitment to communities and the environment, Wolfe is responsible for leading sustainability-focused, community and employee-action programs that support Cox Conserves, the company’s signature sustainability program. In addition, Wolfe partners with Cox’s operating divisions to lead the company’s national corporate partnerships, focused on fostering diversity, protecting the environment, and empowering families and communities.

“It was an honor to have Maury, a true social impact innovation and corporate responsibility leader, on our show to share her story and explain the incredibly impactful work she and her team at Cox are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights.”

“I enjoyed speaking with the Impact Podcast’s John Shegerian about Cox’s journey to becoming a more sustainable company through our business and our role in the community,” said Wolfe. “Our Purpose is to build a better future for the next generation. As we continue our journey to have lasting impact on the environment and in communities we serve through Cox Conserves, our national sustainability program, and our social goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, we hope others will join us.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

