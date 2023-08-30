Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Kevval Hanna of Edelman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business–Kevval Hanna, who serves as Senior Vice President, Social Impact and Sustainability at Edelman, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Hanna is an experienced strategist, passionate about the collaborative power of business, philanthropy and government. As a thought leader with deep practical experiences in social impact, economic development, financial inclusion, equity, sustainability, philanthropy and stakeholder engagement she leads with humility.

At Edelman, Hanna partners with global companies and brands to design and implement social impact and sustainability initiatives that put purpose at the heart of what they do and builds trust between business and society. Her remit includes impact strategy, client and team leadership, stakeholder engagement and outreach.

“It was an honor to have Kevval, a genuine ESG thought leader, on our show to share her story and explain some of the incredibly impactful work she and her team at Edelman are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by Kevval’s insights and her team’s mission to drive social impact.”

“The opportunity to engage with John Shegerian is one I will not soon forget, and I hope that the listeners of the Impact Podcast feel the same way,” said Hanna. “We had a deep, thoughtful conversation about my journey, how business, government and philanthropy can navigate complexity and deliver impact in today’s world, why Edelman studies trust and what an inclusive economy could look like. We left the listeners with inspiring, practical actions that they can take today.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

