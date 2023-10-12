Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Kami Hoskins of GoDaddy

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–Kami Hoskins, who serves as Director of Legal Operations and Training; and Head of Corporate Sustainability & ESG at GoDaddy, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

At GoDaddy, Hoskins leads strategy and innovation for the company’s legal department. She develops curriculum and trains employees on topics such as anti-discrimination/anti-harassment, positive employee relations, compliance, and privacy.

“It was an honor to have Kami, a genuine sustainability and ESG innovation leader, on our show to share her story and explain some of the incredibly impactful work she and her team at GoDaddy are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights.”

“Integrating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging – or DEIB – principles into the core of how we work is the best way to serve GoDaddy’s mission,” said Hoskins. “Speaking with John Shegerian was a lot of fun and a great way to deepen conversations on DEIB in the workplace, exploring how we can collectively influence inclusive behaviors and refine our management processes through a lens of equity.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, [email protected]