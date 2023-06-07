Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Justin Kamine of Do Good Foods

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dogoodchicken–Justin Kamine, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Do Good Foods™, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Kamine is a planet-forward entrepreneur who co-founded Do Good Foods with his brother Matthew to combat climate change by fighting food waste. The Kamine brothers’ company builds on the family’s 40-year heritage of solving macro environmental problems through building large infrastructure solutions.

“It was an honor to have Justin, a planet-friendly food innovator and trailblazer, on our show to share his story and describe the incredibly impactful work he is doing with Do Good Foods,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by the work Justin is doing and how he has blended his passion for the planet with good business sense to build sustainable systems that can help make this world a better place.”

“Our mission at Do Good Foods is to continue to scale our sustainable solution to address the dual concerns of food waste and climate change, while also empowering consumers to make an impact just by changing the brand of chicken they buy,” said Kamine. “It was an honor to discuss this mission in-depth with John Shegerian. The Impact Podcast provides an excellent platform to drive awareness about important sustainability initiatives and inspire change.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

