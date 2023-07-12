Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Jennifer Patrick of Patagonia

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greenpackaging–Jennifer Patrick, who serves as Director of Global Packaging and Branding for Patagonia, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Patrick is responsible for driving Patagonia’s branding and packaging initiatives in support of the company’s mission to save our home planet.

“It was an honor to have Jennifer, a sustainability innovation and thought leader, on our show to share her story and describe the incredibly impactful work she and her colleagues are doing at Patagonia,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights and her team’s efforts to create long-term solutions for packaging and labeling sustainability.”

“I was humbled to be asked to be interviewed by John Shegerian for the Impact Podcast,” said Patrick. “He truly cares about companies and people who are working for social, environmental, and innovative causes. At Patagonia, we care deeply about saving our home planet but also inspiring others. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my story and the work I do at Patagonia.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

