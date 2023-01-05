Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Former Navy SEAL Ryan “Birdman” Parrott

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#7x–Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, former US Navy SEAL and Founder of American Extreme, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Parrott served eight years as a U.S. Navy SEAL attached to SEAL Team SEVEN, completing three combat tours to Iraq before being assigned to Advanced Training Command as an Instructor. In 2005, while serving in Iraq, Parrott was riding atop a Humvee manning the gun turret in enemy territory, when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED), causing a detonation and throwing him from the Humvee. Parrott regained composure with his face and hands burned and witnessed his fellow team members suffer devastating burn and blast injuries.

In 2012, Parrott established Sons of the Flag to help burn survivors and their families find the help and medical attention they truly deserve. He is also the founder of the Bird’s Eye View Project, addressing the extreme needs of Veterans and First Responders through extreme sports. He is also the author of Sons of the Flag: Real Accounts from the last 100 years of American Service.

Now a sponsored athlete in the extreme sports arena, Parrott has founded The Human Performance Project taking a deeper dive into health and wellness giving our next generation a better understanding on taking proper care of their bodies through physical, mental, emotional and spiritual guidance from world renowned experts in their fields. In tandem this project aims to reboot Veteran and First Responders by helping them find their true health foundation from the physical and mental trauma created over a career.

“It was an honor to have Ryan on our show to share his absolutely incredible and heroic story and share with our audience about the amazing events he is about to partake in with the Human Performance Project – completing seven marathons in seven days on seven continents … and performing a swim and a BASE jump in each location…all for a worthy cause,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be moved and inspired by Ryan’s passion and dedication to our military heroes.”

“Being asked to be on a podcast is very humbling but when you can tell the host cares more about the interviewee than the ratings, it is brilliant,” said Parrott. “John Shegerian truly cares about spreading other messages and I am forever grateful.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

