Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Dr. Jonathan Leary of Remedy Place for Thanksgiving Week Special Episode

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthylifestyle–Dr. Jonathan Leary, the Founder and CEO of Remedy Place, is a featured guest for a special “healthy living” themed Thanksgiving week edition of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Dr. Leary is a renowned expert in the field of holistic and sports medicine, known for his deep understanding of the interconnectedness of the human body and his dedication to promoting wellness. With a doctorate in chiropractic medicine, he has gained extensive experience working with professional athletes and industry leaders, helping them recover from injuries and improve performance. Driven by his vision of a balanced and healthy lifestyle, he founded Remedy Place, a social wellness club that offers a range of holistic practices and serves as a haven for those seeking holistic treatments and healthy social experiences.

Dr. Leary emphasizes the importance of preventive care and educates his clients on incorporating healthy habits into their daily routines. Through his speaking engagements and workshops, he inspires individuals to take charge of their health and live vibrant lives. With his expertise and compassionate approach, Dr. Leary has become a respected figure in the pursuit of holistic wellness.

“It was an honor to have Dr. Leary, a true innovation leader in the healthy living space, on our special Thanksgiving healthy living show to share his story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work he and the team at Remedy Place are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to benefit from his insights and shared knowledge.”

“It was a pleasure to share Remedy’s mission with John Shegerian and all of the listeners at the Impact podcast,” added Dr. Leary.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

