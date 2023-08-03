Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Craig Coulter of EY

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esg–Craig Coulter, who serves as Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility, and Sustainability Leader for EY, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

As the Strategy & Operations and Sustainability Leader of the EY Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility (AM&M) team, Coulter develops and drives the go-to-market strategic direction. He also focuses on developing and curating capabilities for environmental, social and governance (ESG) and decarbonization, as companies focus on systemic transition to a world where long-term growth is a critical component of financial success across AM&M. Coulter joined the Global AM&M industry market from the EY Climate Change and Sustainability Services practice in the US, where he provided environmental and sustainability services to large and diversified industrials, helping to build innovative sustainable strategy and supply chains.

“It was an honor to have Craig, a leading ESG and sustainability thought leader, on our show to share his story and insights on how companies can achieve greater value from their sustainability strategies,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by Craig’s insights and his team’s ability to help organizations achieve ESG goals.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com.