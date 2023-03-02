Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Ball Corporation’s Adam Shalapin

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballcorporation–Adam Shalapin, Director of Global Sustainability for Ball Corporation, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Shalapin leads global sustainability initiatives at Ball, where he works with cross-functional teams to execute against Ball’s sustainability goals and initiatives. He has been with Ball for more than six years, during which time he has helped enhance the company’s sustainability data and reporting processes to drive informed decision-making and supported the development of Ball’s sustainability goals and roadmaps for achievement.

“It was an honor to have Adam, a true sustainability innovation leader, on our show,” said Shegerian. “Ball Corporation has long been a company focused on sustainability solutions through innovation, and the work Adam and his team at the iconic brand are doing is a perfect example of that. It’s exciting to learn about the impactful and game-changing projects the company is doing. Our audience is sure to be inspired by Adam’s insights!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

