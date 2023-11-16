Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Anthony Brower of Gensler

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climateaction–Anthony Brower, who serves as Global Climate Action & Sustainability Leader at Gensler, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

In his role at the Climate Action & Sustainability practice at Gensler, Brower creates cascading design impacts by connecting patterns that scale from space planning to urban design. He is a climate architect that also teaches passive design solutions to the next generation of architects as a professor at the University of Southern California.

“It was an honor to have Anthony, a true sustainability innovation leader in the architecture field, on our show to share his story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work he and the team at Gensler are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by his insights.”

“John’s delightful personality made our chat feel less like a formal interview and more like catching up with an old friend—a true testament to his natural skill as an interviewer,” said Brower.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Gensler, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, GoDaddy, HubSpot, Vodafone, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, Johnson Controls, Allbirds, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Indeed, Intuit, Warby Parker, ABM, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, [email protected]