Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Ann Tracy of Colgate-Palmolive

Ann Tracy, who serves as Chief Sustainability Officer for Colgate-Palmolive, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Tracy became Chief Sustainability Officer in the Global Growth & Strategy Organization in 2022, leading Colgate’s Global Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy and key initiatives, integrating a strong technical foundation across people, performance and planet into commercial strategic purpose. Since joining the company in 1991, Tracy has worked across all four of Colgate’s categories in manufacturing, quality and customer service and logistics roles with experience in each of the Colgate divisions. She also serves on the board of directors of the UN Global Compact Network USA.

“It was an honor to have Ann, a genuine sustainability innovation and thought leader, on our show to share her story and describe the incredibly impactful work she and her colleagues are doing at Colgate-Palmolive,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights and her team’s sustainability and social impact strategy.”

“Colgate-Palmolive is committed to our purpose of reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet,” said Tracy. “I enjoyed speaking with John about how our purpose drives our Company’s ambitions to preserve the environment, drive social impact and help millions of homes. His insights and knowledge allowed for an important conversation that I think listeners will find inspiring.”

