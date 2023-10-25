Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces All-Star Roster for November

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability—Impact Podcast with John Shegerian has announced a roster of ESG, sustainability and corporate responsibility all-stars from many of the world’s leading brands as guests in the coming month. The Webby Award honored show is hosted by John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Upcoming episodes in the next 30 days will feature impact leaders from iconic organizations such as Panasonic, Stryker, Sierra Tucson, Cox, Gensler, HP, Noom, Thomson Reuters, Discover, Wells Fargo, and many others, including a multi-part conversation with billiards icon Jeanette “the Black Widow” Lee.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, JetBlue, Vodaphone, GoDaddy, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, Johnson Controls, Allbirds, Warby Parker, Indeed, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, and hundreds more.

“Our current lineup of guests features innovation leaders who work every day to help make our world a better place,” said Shegerian. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to offer this amazing forum where our audience members get front-row seats as we meet and hear first-hand stories told by our influential guests. I know our audience will be inspired. This is shaping up to be our best season yet!”

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

