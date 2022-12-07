impact.com Closes out 2022 with Strong Momentum Driven by Client and Agency Partner Growth, Expansion in Europe and Asia, Demand for Strategic Integrations, and New Product Innovations, Furthering its Leadership in the Partnership Economy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today the company’s strong momentum in 2022, driven by new client and agency partner growth, strategic investment in its business, expansion in Europe and Asia, trailblazing initiatives with leading companies like Walmart by powering its new content creator portal, Walmart Creator, and new partnerships and integrations with Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and more.

In 2022, impact.com welcomed more than 500 new clients, including Osmo, Rothy’s, Sam Edelman, The Sill, ZeroWater, and more, and 67 new agency partners. Additionally, as of the end of the most recent quarter, annual recurring revenue (ARR) and year to date payment processing volume to partners (GTV) have both increased 35% compared to the prior year.

The company also announced its acquisition of Pressboard, providing publishers with a best-in-class platform for branded content, and a number of product innovations and enhancements, including solutions that automatically detect and replace broken links to ensure no clicks go to waste, allow brands to benchmark their performance relative to similar programs, optimize and grow partnerships, provide in-app messaging and more. This year, impact.com also announced the opening of new offices in Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, and moved into new office spaces in Cape Town and New York City.

“This past year certainly showed us all the importance of resiliency, and I am extremely proud of the way our team continued to show dedication to our clients and company – all of which is reflected in our tremendous success in 2022,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. “Our continued growth is proof that the Partnership Economy is resonating with brands around the world. The industry is seeing an enormous wave of investments and technology that will fast track growth for the brands, agencies, and publishers that want to efficiently acquire revenue at scale and to build trust with their customers. As we look forward to 2023, I’m most excited about our overall ability to empower brands to challenge traditional advertising tactics and become more relevant to consumers through partnerships.”

From the technology perspective, impact.com continued to demonstrate its leadership in the industry by developing and releasing additional key integrations with Chargebee and Stripe. These important additions to impact.com’s channel partnerships base are driven by soaring demand for strategic ecommerce integrations. impact.com now has 1,000 customers using its tracking integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce, Segment, and Branch.

In 2022, impact.com also took the lead on releasing industry research with WARC, an international marketing intelligence company, which takes a close look at the rapidly evolving brand-influencer dynamic. The research revealed the disparity and alignment of perceptions of marketers and influencers, and offered guidance on how better alignment can lead to more effective and valuable partnerships.

Additional company milestones in 2022 include:

More information on the company’s momentum can be found in this recap video here and on impact.com.

ABOUT impact.com



impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses create and manage all types of partnerships—including influencers and creators, commerce content publishers, B2B, traditional rewards affiliates, and more. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s, visit www.impact.com.

