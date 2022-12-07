impact.com Closes out 2022 with Strong Momentum Driven by Client and Agency Partner Growth, Expansion in Europe and Asia, Demand for Strategic Integrations, and New Product Innovations, Furthering its Leadership in the Partnership Economy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today the company’s strong momentum in 2022, driven by new client and agency partner growth, strategic investment in its business, expansion in Europe and Asia, trailblazing initiatives with leading companies like Walmart by powering its new content creator portal, Walmart Creator, and new partnerships and integrations with Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and more.
In 2022, impact.com welcomed more than 500 new clients, including Osmo, Rothy’s, Sam Edelman, The Sill, ZeroWater, and more, and 67 new agency partners. Additionally, as of the end of the most recent quarter, annual recurring revenue (ARR) and year to date payment processing volume to partners (GTV) have both increased 35% compared to the prior year.
The company also announced its acquisition of Pressboard, providing publishers with a best-in-class platform for branded content, and a number of product innovations and enhancements, including solutions that automatically detect and replace broken links to ensure no clicks go to waste, allow brands to benchmark their performance relative to similar programs, optimize and grow partnerships, provide in-app messaging and more. This year, impact.com also announced the opening of new offices in Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, and moved into new office spaces in Cape Town and New York City.
“This past year certainly showed us all the importance of resiliency, and I am extremely proud of the way our team continued to show dedication to our clients and company – all of which is reflected in our tremendous success in 2022,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. “Our continued growth is proof that the Partnership Economy is resonating with brands around the world. The industry is seeing an enormous wave of investments and technology that will fast track growth for the brands, agencies, and publishers that want to efficiently acquire revenue at scale and to build trust with their customers. As we look forward to 2023, I’m most excited about our overall ability to empower brands to challenge traditional advertising tactics and become more relevant to consumers through partnerships.”
From the technology perspective, impact.com continued to demonstrate its leadership in the industry by developing and releasing additional key integrations with Chargebee and Stripe. These important additions to impact.com’s channel partnerships base are driven by soaring demand for strategic ecommerce integrations. impact.com now has 1,000 customers using its tracking integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce, Segment, and Branch.
In 2022, impact.com also took the lead on releasing industry research with WARC, an international marketing intelligence company, which takes a close look at the rapidly evolving brand-influencer dynamic. The research revealed the disparity and alignment of perceptions of marketers and influencers, and offered guidance on how better alignment can lead to more effective and valuable partnerships.
Additional company milestones in 2022 include:
- Published The Partnership Economy book, authored by Yovanno, an insightful, actionable guide to how modern businesses can use partnerships to increase customer acquisition, foster revenue growth, and establish brand awareness and loyalty. The book received acclaim from CEOs, bestselling authors, and publishers, and was featured in NPR, and more.
- Successfully completed the second season of the Partnership Economy Podcast, featuring a new lineup of fascinating conversations about the industry, tips on working with influencers, and more, featuring guests including Robert Glazer of Acceleration Partners and Elisa Charbonnel of Disney. The podcast reached over 50,000 downloads and will continue to grow as more professionals understand the power of partnerships.
- Hosted the Partnerships Experience event, iPX, in New York City, featuring special guest Trevor Noah, and in London and Sydney, which brought together more than 700 industry leaders, innovators, analysts, and trendsetters from across the partnerships industry to discover, network, and exchange ideas for business growth.
- Introduced several new product innovations and enhancements, including Link Scanner, a tool that automatically detects and replaces broken links to ensure no clicks go to waste; Search Compliance, which reduces the incidence of partners bidding on branded or trademarked paid search terms by monitoring partners’ paid search activities for compliance, enforcing policies, detecting violations, and resolving issues through a resolution workflow; Benchmarking, which allows brands to see how their program stacks up to similar programs, helping optimize and grow their partnerships; In-app Messaging which allows customers to send messages to brand partners directly on the impact.com platform; Prospects which gives brands one centralized place to track and manage their prospects throughout the entire recruitment funnel, helping to increase recruitment effectiveness; and launched a new partner signup experience for publishers that gives them a guided onboarding experience through a new checklist functionality capturing media property verification, business model selection, and marketplace profile.
- Recognized with more than 25 leading industry awards globally for delivering innovative technology solutions and leadership in the partnerships industry. CEO David A. Yovanno was named the 2022 Best Martech Company CEO by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and a 2022 Top 30 Changemaker in performance marketing by PerformanceIN. The company also made Inc.’s inaugural Power Partners list, which honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.
- Relaunched Partnerships Experience Academy, PXA, impact.com’s free online industry training for partners and advertisers. New courses include the Product Expert Training, Agency Training Certification, Pressboard Publisher Tool Basics, and Trackonomics Publisher Tools Basics.
- Announced the promotion of Cristy Garcia to Chief Marketing Officer, the return of Mike Head as Chief Revenue Officer, the hiring of Rajesh Srinivasan as Chief Operating Officer, and the appointment of Ning Wang to its board of directors.
- Announced the new Agency Partner Program, a global program offering dozens of benefits designed to deepen the company’s relationship with its most valued agency partners, helping agency partners grow, and drive more value for customers.
More information on the company’s momentum can be found in this recap video here and on impact.com.
