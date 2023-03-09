Ikon Pass Offers the Good Stuff for Winter 23/24 on March 16 With Access to 50+ Global Destinations and the Launch of a New Collection of Exclusive Pass Holder Benefits and Offers

Collection Includes Partnerships with Smith, The North Face & Outside

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ikon Pass enters its sixth season as the established community for skiers and riders across the globe offering access to 50+ authentic and unique mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. On Thursday, March 16, Ikon Pass goes on sale for the 23/24 season. Current and new pass holders are invited to join the Ikon Pass community at its lowest rates of the season and take advantage of all the early offers available, such as renewal discounts, Buy Now Ride Now spring skiing, and 0% interest payment plans.

On top of the incredible destination access and established benefits that come with Ikon Pass, a new collection of exclusive benefits now includes everything else a skier and rider needs to get ready for winter, including travel packages, gear and outdoor content.

WHAT’S NEW for 23/24

Discount on Travel with Ikon Pass Travel

For a limited time, any purchased 23/24 Ikon Pass includes unlimited $100 ($130 CAD) savings toward any single 23/24 winter booking made on Ikon Pass Travel before May 5, 2023. Ikon Pass Travel is an online travel planning service exclusively for members of the Ikon Pass community that offers the ability to seamlessly explore and book all aspects of adventure across Ikon Pass destinations. Browse and compare airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations to create a vacation package or be matched with an Ikon Pass Travel specialist. (Minimum $1,000 spend per booking, must include lodging, limit of one $100 saving per booking itinerary, offer may not be combined. Terms and conditions apply.)

Discount on Smith Eyewear & Products

Every Ikon Pass purchase will come with two discount codes from Smith. One code valid for a discount on any pair of Smith sunglasses or prescription glasses, and the second valid for a discount on any additional product found on smithoptics.com. (Terms and conditions apply.)

The North Face

Ikon Pass holders can get the season’s best gear with an exclusive discount of 20% when purchasing $200 ($200 CAD) or more on thenorthface.com. (Limited time offer. Terms and conditions apply.)

Free Outside+ Membership

Ikon Pass holders will receive a free one-year $59-valued ($80 CAD) membership to inspirational, award-winning content from Outside. Access unlimited content from Outside Magazine, SKI, Warren Miller catalog, Backpacker, Climbing, VeloNews, Pinkbike, Cycling Tips, Outside TV, Warren Miller, Yoga Journal, and more. Plus, go further with mapping apps Gaia GPS and TrailforksPro, as well as NASTAR courses, event entries, training plans, recipes, and interactive experiences with editors, pro athletes, coaches, and other experts. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Access Changes: For winter 23/24, Taos Ski Valley will no longer require lift reservations and has been added to the Ikon Base Plus Pass. For an additional $220 ($290 CAD) from the Ikon Base Pass, Ikon Base Plus Pass holders will now also get five-day access at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico. The destination will no longer offer access on the Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass. Deer Valley Resort will require lift reservations for winter 23/24.

“Ikon Pass now comes with access to over 50 iconic global mountain destinations and new offers from Ikon Pass Travel, Outside+, The North Face and Smith, that will get skiers and riders prepped for winter 23/24,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Pair these exclusive new offers with established Ikon Pass benefits that offer added value and flexibility, like Friends & Family discounts, pass deferment, food and beverage discounts, and payment plan options, and Ikon Pass holders will be ready for next winter’s good stuff.”

IKON PASS COMMUNITY MEMBER BENEFITS

Renewal Discount

For a limited time, renewal discounts are offered to 22/23 Ikon Pass holders for the 23/24 season, with savings of up to $100 ($130 CAD).

Buy Now Ride Now – 2023 Spring Access for New Pass Holders

Access available immediately upon purchase: Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Blue Mountain, Snowshoe, Stratton, Sugarbush

Access available starting April 3: Solitude, Tremblant

Access available starting April 10: Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Palisades Tahoe, Winter Park Resort, Steamboat (April 10-16)

2023 Spring Access is not available on the 23/24 Ikon Session Pass

Ikon Pass First Tracks

Members of the Ikon Pass community can access untouched powder and corduroy before the lifts open one designated morning per month in January, February and March 2024 at participating destinations during the 23/24 winter season. Ikon Pass First Tracks applies to the 23/24 Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass, Ikon Base Plus Pass and Ikon Session Pass based on pass access.

Payment Plan

For a limited time, lock in an Ikon Pass with Affirm for as low as 0% APR, and split the cost over 3, 6 or 12 months.

Child Pass Promotion

For a limited time, save up to $200 ($280CAD) on Child passes with the purchase of any Adult pass. To provide additional value for families looking to ski and ride together, Ikon Pass holders can purchase up to two discounted Child Ikon Passes or Child Ikon Base Passes for children ages 5-12 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass or Adult Ikon Base Pass.

Confidence to Buy

No Hassle Deferral: If a 23/24 Ikon Pass holder decides not to use their pass after purchase, for any reason, by December 14, 2023, they can elect to defer their pass to receive a full credit for the purchase price of their unused 23/24 Ikon Pass to be used toward the purchase of a 24/25 Ikon Pass. Additional coverage options can be purchased through Spot Insurance. Terms and conditions apply.

Covid Closure Credits: If passes are used and there is an eligible COVID-19-related closure at any North American Ikon Pass destination from December 16, 2023 – March 3, 2024, Ikon Pass holders will receive a credit toward a 24/25 Ikon Pass based on the percentage of days closed.

IKON PASS PRODUCTS

23/24 PRICING



Ikon Pass starting at $1,159 ($1,539 CAD)



Ikon Base Pass starting at $829 ($1,099 CAD)



Ikon Session Pass starting at $259 ($339 CAD)



For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

IKON PASS: Offering unlimited, 7-day and 7-day combined access at 54 destinations, with no blackout dates. Visit here for Ikon Pass access details.

Destinations: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Sun Valley, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington – Pico, Windham Mountain, Snowshoe, The Highlands, Boyne Mountain, Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Mt. Bachelor, Schweitzer, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Taos Ski Valley, Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Snowbasin, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, Dolomiti Superski, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra, Kitzbühel, Zermatt, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort, Valle Nevado

Benefits:

10 Friends & Family lift discounts offering a 25% off the cost of a single ticket at the window rate at Ikon Pass destinations, with no blackout dates, (excludes Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, Dolomiti Superski, Kitzbühel, Zermatt, Lotte Arai Resort, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra, and CMH)

Ikon Pass First Tracks at select destinations

Deferral option for unused passes through December 14, 2023

Access to Ikon Pass Travel

Early winter booking privileges and 15% off summer reservations at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Each Ikon Pass comes with a one-year $20-value Team POW membership with Protect Our Winters, including an exclusive annual Team POW membership sticker, 15% off all POW merchandise all year long, early event registration, members-only event access, partner discounts and access to exclusive digital content. Learn more: https://www.ikonpass.com/en/protect-our-winters

Additional destination benefits and discounts are available at ikonpass.com

Discount on Ikon Pass Travel, Smith eyewear and products, The North Face products, and a free Outside+ membership

IKON BASE PASS: Offering unlimited, 5-day and 5-day combined access at 48 destinations, with select blackout dates. Visit here for Ikon Base Pass access details.

Destinations: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington – Pico, Windham Mountain, Snowshoe, The Highlands, Boyne Mountain, Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Mt. Bachelor, Schweitzer, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Snowbird, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, Dolomiti Superski, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra, Kitzbühel, Zermatt, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort, Valle Nevado

Ikon Base Plus Pass Access

For expanded Ikon Base Pass access, five days can be added at Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and five shared days between Alta-Snowbird with select blackout dates, for an additional $220 ($290 CAD). With this purchase, other 23/24 Ikon Base Pass destination access, benefits and blackout dates apply. Friends & Family vouchers are valid at Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Sun Valley, Snowbasin and Alta only with the upgrade purchase. Visit here for more Ikon Base Plus Pass access details.

Ikon Base Pass Benefits:

8 Friends & Family lift discounts offering 25% off the cost of a single ticket at the window rate at any Ikon Pass destination (excluding Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, Alta Ski Area, Chamonix Mont-Blanc, Dolomiti Superski, Kitzbühel, Zermatt, Lotte Arai Resort and Grandvalira Resorts Andorra, and CMH), with select blackout dates

Ikon Pass First Tracks at select destinations

Access to Ikon Pass Travel

Early winter booking privileges and 15% off summer reservations at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Each Ikon Pass comes with a one-year $20-value Team POW membership with Protect Our Winters, including an exclusive annual Team POW membership sticker, 15% off all POW merchandise all year long, early event registration, members-only event access, partner discounts and access to exclusive digital content. Learn more: https://www.ikonpass.com/en/protect-our-winters

Additional destination benefits and discounts are available at ikonpass.com

Discount on Ikon Pass Travel, Smith eyewear and products, The North Face products, and a free Outside+ membership

IKON SESSION PASS: Offering 2, 3 and 4-day access to 39 global Ikon Pass destinations, with select blackout dates. Each day can be used across multiple destinations or pass holders can use all days at a favorite mountain. Visit here for more Ikon Session Pass access details.

Destinations: Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Eldora Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Snow Valley, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington-Pico, Windham Mountain, Snowshoe, Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain, Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Mt. Bachelor, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Schweitzer, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Mt Buller, Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt, Valle Nevado, Niseko United

Benefits:

Ikon Pass First Tracks at select destinations

Access to Ikon Pass Travel

Each Ikon Pass comes with a one-year $20-valued Team POW membership with Protect Our Winters, including an exclusive annual Team POW membership sticker, 15% off all POW merchandise all year long, early event registration, members-only event access, partner discounts and access to exclusive digital content. Learn more: https://www.ikonpass.com/en/protect-our-winters

Discount on Ikon Pass Travel, Smith eyewear and products, The North Face products, and a free Outside+ membership

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS*



Destinations: 55



Continents: 5



Countries: 11



States: 15



Canadian Provinces: 4



Total Acres: 177,250*



Trails: 7,108



Lifts: 1531



*Does not include CMH stats

Ikon Pass goes on sale for winter 23/24 on March 16, 2023. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Arai Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 16 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass – the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

