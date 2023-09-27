IHOP® Fall Menu Features New Waffles, Seasonal Flavors and More

A Selection of Sweet & Savory IHOP Favorites Join Biscuits and Pumpkin Spice on Menu

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IHOP® announced a new menu full of fall flavors and a variety of updated favorites, including craveable Belgian Waffles, Hand-Crafted Melts, entrées and more. The latest IHOP menu innovations join the recently released Biscuits and seasonal Pumpkin Spice menu items to deliver delightfully surprising sweet and savory options for any time of day.









The new Waffles keep the batter that our guests love and add four new varieties with best-in-class ingredients, plus a Waffle Breakfast Combo. Beyond breakfast, IHOP continues to innovate and expand its menu across dayparts, offering quality lunch and dinner options with the evolution of savory entrées and sides, like Nashville Hot Chicken Melt, Country Fried Steak, and new Steakburger featuring an Impossible™ Burger Patty.

“At IHOP, we are proud to be the breakfast leader. This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Our goal is to always put a smile on your plate when you come to dine with us, which in why, in addition to the sweet and spicy bold new flavors, we’re partnering with Magic: The Gathering Arena® to bring digital and International Bank of Pancakes rewards to gamers.”

IHOP’s latest menu additions feature sweet and savory options that are perfect for any time of day, including:

New! Waffles: IHOP’s waffle offerings are getting even better, with a variety of sweet and savory all-day menu items. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, IHOP’s thick Belgian waffles include new toppings. Belgian: Our traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with whipped real butter. New Strawberry Cheesecake : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries & whipped topping. New OREO® Cookie Crumble : Golden-brown Belgian waffle filled with OREO® cookie pieces and topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, more OREO® cookie pieces & whipped topping. New Waffle Combo : Choice of Belgian, Strawberry Cheesecake or OREO® Cookie Crumble Waffle, 2 eggs your way, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links & hash browns. Chicken & Waffles : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with 4 buttermilk crispy chicken strips and served with choice of sauce. New Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with 4 buttermilk crispy chicken strips tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing. Waffle Sundae : Golden-brown Belgian waffle quarter topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped topping and choice of fresh strawberries or dulce de leche caramel sauce.

New! Entrees: IHOP's newest entrees feature craveable, savory flavors in the form of tender, slow-braised beef Pot Roast and Country Fried Steak.

New! Steakburgers: IHOP is now offering Impossible™ Burger Patties from plants to deliver the familiar craveworthy taste that burger-lovers know and enjoy, but with 0 milligrams cholesterol per patty.

Nashville Hot Melt: Crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Nashville hot sauce, pickles & four-cheese blend on grilled, thick-cut bread. Comes with buttermilk ranch for dipping.

New! Beverages: IHOP's Vanilla Creamy Cold Foam Cold Brew features 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a vanilla creamy cold foam.

New! Soups: Perfect for the fall, IHOP's new Tomato Basil Soup is a creamy tomato basil soup topped with a decadent four-cheese crisp.

New! Sides: IHOP guests can now order a side of two Impossible™ plant-based sausage patties, expanding the options of delicious meat from plants no matter what meal.

New! Biscuits: Biscuits are a beloved item for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and IHOP is now introducing a variety of sweet and savory all-day biscuit menu items. For this innovation, IHOP is serving up warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits featuring flavors like Fresh Strawberries & Cream and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken.

New! LTO Pumpkin/Seasonal Items*: Pumpkin season is in full swing at IHOP with its latest offerings including the Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew and the beloved Pumpkin Spice Pancakes.

IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes® is also partnering with Wizards of the Coast to offer digital content in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Now through November 5, IHOP rewards program members can redeem PanCoinsSM for codes that are good for 2,000 XP. For a limited time, IHOP is bringing Magic: The Gathering® to life in-restaurant with a custom Magic-themed menu featuring five specially themed pancakes, including:

Ajani’s Purr-fect Pancakes : Original Buttermilk – classic original buttermilk keeping the Multiverse at peace.

: Original Buttermilk – classic original buttermilk keeping the Multiverse at peace. Jace’s Illusion-Berry Pancakes : Double Blueberry – double blueberry pancakes conjured specially for magic lovers.

: Double Blueberry – double blueberry pancakes conjured specially for magic lovers. Liliana’s Chocolate Corruption Pancakes : Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate pancakes – chocolate chips & chocolate syrup – irresistible for mere mortals.

: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate pancakes – chocolate chips & chocolate syrup – irresistible for mere mortals. Chandra’s Pyroblast Pancakes : Strawberry Banana – a delicious combination of banana-filled pancakes topped with fiery red strawberries, more bananas & strawberry syrup. Consume with haste.

: Strawberry Banana – a delicious combination of banana-filled pancakes topped with fiery red strawberries, more bananas & strawberry syrup. Consume with haste. Vivien’s Heroic Protein Pancakes: Protein Power – protein-packed pancakes that are in tune with nature & in tune with your stomach.

The Magic: The Gathering themed menu will be available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Wednesday, September 27. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

To get started playing Magic: The Gathering Arena, please visit: https://magic.wizards.com/en/mtgarena.

*For a limited time at participating IHOP restaurants only.

OREO® and the OREO® Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

*Impossible™ is a registered trademark of Impossible Foods Inc; used under license.



*Magic: The Gathering, Magic: The Gathering Arena, and all character names and their distinctive likenesses are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©Wizards.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand-Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for 30 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, and a critically acclaimed comic book series. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships, and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands. With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh, and Renton, Wizards is dedicated to fostering world class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit https://company.wizards.com/en and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

