IHOP® Celebrates 65 Years With Offers for All During Its Anniversary Celebration

Kevin Bacon Joins the Celebration, Celebrating His 65th Birthday on TikTok with The Brand

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IHOP is celebrating 65 years of serving joy by encouraging guests to join in on the fun with a number of exciting anniversary offers available through August 27, including All You Can Eat Pancakes, Kids Eat Free, International Bank of Pancake® rewards, and more. The fun doesn’t stop there because the brand is also celebrating its anniversary with its birthday buddy, actor Kevin Bacon, who turned 65 this July.









“We are on a mission to serve more joy to our guests every day, and what better way to do that than by celebrating IHOP being a leader in breakfast for 65 years with our iconic pancakes at the center of it all,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “This anniversary moment deserves a special guest, and we are thrilled to have Kevin Bacon join us as we deliver a dining experience filled with IHOP classic favorites and innovative new flavors all wrapped up in limited time value deals. Our 65th anniversary is a gift for everyone!”

Limited Time Offers for Guests Nationwide*

Starting today, IHOP will offer four craveable, limited-time only deals to encourage guests to enjoy its all-day menu – the perfect way for everyone to celebrate 65 years together. IHOP’s official 65th anniversary deals run through August 27, and include:

AYCE Pancakes: $5 All You Can Eat Pancakes

$5 All You Can Eat Pancakes Kids Eat Free: 4-10pm every day, with adult entrée purchase

4-10pm every day, with adult entrée purchase Delivery: $0.65 on IHOP channels only

$0.65 on IHOP channels only Loyalty: Join the International Bank of Pancakes and get a Free Pancake Combo after your first purchase

65 Years of IHOP, and Kevin Bacon

The best pairing with IHOP’s iconic Buttermilk Pancakes is Kevin Bacon. A fun fact: IHOP shares its 65th year with the actor himself, and the brand is celebrating both milestones with the limited time only offers and a partnership to spread more joy – and pancakes – on social media. Guests will be able to catch Kevin Bacon on TikTok as he shares how guests can get in on the great anniversary deals at IHOP, which you can follow along with on the brand’s channel, @IHOP, and #Pancakes4Kevin.

A Year of IHOP Celebrations

This year, IHOP has introduced a craveable lineup of deals, content, partnerships, and brand-owned celebrations to celebrate its 65th year. These include the return of the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity® Combo; General Mills cereal and Kraft coffee partnerships; National Pancake Day celebrations, during which IHOP restaurants served nearly one million pancakes nationwide; the largest menu evolution to-date, with a selection of new items across all dayparts; Pancake Tacos; and so much more still to come!

*IHOP’s official anniversary deals are valid at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide starting Monday, July 31 through Sunday, August 27. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

