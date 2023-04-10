iHeartMedia Names Jon Kurland Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Entertainment Counsel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Jon Kurland has been named Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Entertainment Counsel, effective today.

In his new role, Kurland will lead iHeartMedia’s Business Affairs team and focus on strategic deals and relationships with the company’s podcast, music, entertainment and new media partners. He will be responsible for business and legal affairs across the company’s divisions including multiplatform assets, digital audio and tentpole events. In addition, Kurland will oversee the company’s entertainment legal functions across podcasts, live events, and new media initiatives as well as its music licensing strategy, including maintaining and renewing all music industry licenses for iHeartRadio’s digital services and performance licenses through PRO agencies. He will be based in New York City and report to Jordan Fasbender, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of iHeartMedia, Inc.

“Jon’s vast experience and dealmaking skills in the audio industry will be incredibly valuable as we continue to innovate and expand our partnerships and opportunities that leverage and enhance iHeartMedia’s position as the leading audio company in the U.S.” said Fasbender.

“As the top audio company in America, iHeartMedia is uniquely positioned at the convergence of music, podcasting, live events, television and all manner of innovative digital media,” said Kurland. “I’m thrilled to leverage my legal and dealmaking expertise across a wide range of formats and platforms to unlock value for the company, while also empowering artists and creators and serving iHeartMedia’s millions of listeners.”

Kurland brings more than a decade of legal and entertainment industry experience to his new role. He joins iHeartMedia from Amazon, where he served as Senior Corporate Counsel in the Global Media & Entertainment group and primarily focused on podcasting, music licensing, original content initiatives and technology transactions for Amazon’s Audible. Prior to this, Kurland worked in private practice at entertainment firms Sloss Eckhouse and Carroll Guido & Groffman, where he represented music performing artists including Dave Matthews, Pearl Jam, Tiesto, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, and filmmakers including Justin Lin and Richard Linklater. He also regularly advised on media transactions with technology platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, and Hulu. Kurland was named to “The Hollywood Reporter” 35 Under 35 List in 2020 and serves on the board of PCI Media and the National Advisory Council for Creative Capital.

Kurland began his career as an associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel, where he represented hedge funds and private equity firms including in connection with media transactions. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, Kurland currently teaches Media Law at the Columbia Journalism School.

