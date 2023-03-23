iHeartMedia and Samsung Galaxy Announce “Samsung Galaxy Launchpad Powered by iHeartRadio” to Amplify Careers of Emerging Artists

New Program Kicks off with Artists Ice Spice and Jax Providing Massive Exposure Across iHeartRadio’s Broadcast, Streaming and Podcast Platforms with a Custom Content Campaign Captured on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by a Social Creator Crew

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia and Samsung Galaxy today announced “Samsung Galaxy Launchpad Powered by iHeartRadio,” a program designed to develop and support emerging artists and generate mass awareness and exposure to support the growth of their music careers. Beginning Monday, March 27 at the 2023 “iHeartRadio Music Awards” the program will run through June 2024 and provide exposure for Ice Spice and Jax across iHeartRadio broadcast, streaming and podcast platforms. Additionally, the program will provide them with a team of content creators using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to amplify their exposure across the music marketplace and social media, catapulting these artists to the next level of their careers.

Ice Spice was hailed by fans and The New York Times as “rap’s new princess.” Rising out of the Bronx with a fresh spin, she dropped her 2023 debut EP Like..? (10K Projects/Capitol Records) to massive acclaim, showcasing clever tongue twisters, a saucy and seemingly effortless delivery, and an uncanny ability to change our colloquial language with words like “munch,” smoochie,” “maddie,” and “baddie.” Jax is a multi-talented singer-songwriter with a soulful sound and individualistic spirit who started her career in a more behind-the-scenes role as a song writer, but her hit “Victoria’s Secret” via Atlantic Records has put her on the map as an artist. Most recently, she released “Cinderella Snapped” via Atlantic Records, a resilient anthem against the societal norms.

“We are passionate about artist development and music discovery – it is the lifeblood of so many of our stations and to the entire music industry,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Getting massive exposure across broadcast radio is critical to breaking emerging artists and introducing their music to new audiences. But so much goes into making someone a household name and Launchpad combines efforts with Samsung Galaxy to give these artists the tools and support to take them to that next level. We are so excited to see this program accelerate their career growth and significantly enhance their recognition as superstars.”

Artists and their personalized content creator crew will be armed with the S23 Ultra and a suite of Galaxy products to produce, capture and share exclusive behind-the-scenes content of their journey. The Galaxy products will enable them to capture compelling content to continue building a fan base as they grow their careers.

“Our devices can enable artists to reach and engage their fans and foster deeper connection with them” said Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics America. “We look forward to seeing what Ice Spice and Jax create using our Galaxy S23 Ultra with its powerful camera and suite of creator tools.”

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate tool for artists and creators, offering a tailored experience to content creation, connectivity, and organization in the palm of your hands. Whether taking photos or filming a video, capture any moment, day or night, with the S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera, 8K video, and more. The possibilities are endless with the embedded S Pen and built-in photo editing tools. Best of all, the S23 Ultra is equipped with the most powerful processor to date and works just as fast as you do so you won’t miss a beat.

“I’m so excited and grateful to be part of this program with iHeartRadio and Samsung so that I can connect with more music fans,” said Jax. “I’m looking forward to sharing my music with even more listeners and give them a behind-the-scenes look at my life as an artist.”

Singles from Jax and Ice Spice will air on iHeartRadio stations across the country. For a more in depth look of the journey throughout the program, followers can check out iHeartRadio’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok and follow Ice Spice and Jax for exclusive social content.

“Thanks iHeartRadio and Samsung,” said Ice Spice. “It’s so cool to collaborate with brands I grew up on!”

