IGA Elevates Scene+ Membership With New Rewards Campaign

STELLARTON, Nova Scotia & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After the successful introduction of the Scene+ loyalty program at Sobeys Inc., the company has extended its offerings to include a distinctive loyalty rewards campaign, exclusively tailored for Scene+ members at its Quebec IGA stores.





For a limited time, Scene+ members shopping in IGA stores in Quebec will earn incremental value with each purchase in the form of digital stamps. When shopping with their Scene+ card, shoppers earn one digital stamp for each ten dollars spent. The stamps are redeemable for Comptoir de Famille branded dinnerware at up to a 97% discount. Customers can earn digital stamps through December 13 and can redeem them through December 27. Eight different dinnerware items are offered, and customers are encouraged to collect the full range.

“We are very pleased to offer this unique and exclusive benefit to our Scene+ members. In addition to all the great reasons to use your Scene+ card at IGA, now you can also collect an entire dinnerware set at tremendous savings just in time for holiday entertaining,” commented Mathieu Hébert-Thompson, Director of Loyalty, CRM and Digital Marketing for Sobeys banners in Québec. “The initial member sign-ups, active members and awareness of our new Scene+ loyalty program exceeded our expectations, and with the addition of this special dinnerware rewards offering we are seeing registrations and engagement grow even further. Our loyal customers are showing us that they love the benefits of the Scene+ program.”

Managed by tcc Global, the Comptoir de Famille campaign provides customers with an app and web interface to manage their points and rewards. During the first week, shoppers earned 15 bonus points just for downloading the IGA app, which they can use to check digital stamp balances, get information on the rewards selection, earn special manufacturer sponsored bonus points and see their earning and redemption history. Future releases will include the ability to gift or transfer digital stamps to other users.

“We are very excited about expanding our Canadian business through this partnership with Sobeys Inc.,” said Dan Dmochowski, President of North America for tcc Global. “Countless times around the world we’ve seen fixed-length rewards programs supercharge the value of a digital always-on points program. We are seeing that here with Scene+. The ability to earn points for dinnerware while also earning Scene+ points creates the energy and urgency to shop, collect and redeem. That drives sales while building customer loyalty.”

About IGA

IGA is the largest group of independent grocers in Canada and its origins in Quebec date back to 1953. Nearly 300 IGA dealers in Quebec and New Brunswick are continually looking for new ways to better serve their customers. The IGA banner includes IGA, IGA extra and IGA express stores. IGA has recently introduced the Scene + loyalty program, presenting customers with personalized offers and an array of benefits.

About tcc Global

tcc Global is an international marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.

