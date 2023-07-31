Idomoo Introduces Lucas: The World’s Most Intuitive AI Video Creator

Soft-launched four months ago as a research project, Lucas can generate complete, usable videos in seconds based on a simple text prompt

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aitools–Idomoo is proud to unveil Lucas, the world’s first AI video director able to create a complete video in seconds based on only a simple text prompt. Since his soft launch four months ago, Lucas has already created hundreds of thousands of videos. Leveraging Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform, Lucas is the fastest and easiest to use AI video creation tool on the market today.





For now, Lucas is still free to use, and new features are being added weekly. Lucas’s fan base is also growing, with an average user score of 4.2 out of 5 and increasing video downloads week over week.

Current capabilities include:

Easy text-to-video creation: Lucas produces a complete video with all related assets, such as script, footage and voiceover, based on simple text prompts like “places to visit in NYC” (which resulted in this video). No learning curve, no video production experience required.

Lucas produces a complete video with all related assets, such as script, footage and voiceover, based on simple text prompts like “places to visit in NYC” (which resulted in this video). No learning curve, no video production experience required. Real-time rendering for multiple videos: Thanks to Idomoo’s industry-leading rendering engine and IP developed in over a decade of R&D, Lucas can generate multiple videos in up to 100x real time at scale.

Thanks to Idomoo’s industry-leading rendering engine and IP developed in over a decade of R&D, Lucas can generate multiple videos in up to 100x real time at scale. Full personalization and customization: Users can quickly edit their video, either by asking Lucas to make changes or using the built-in editor to update the script, footage, tone or voiceover artist, add their own narration or media, upload a brand kit and more.

Users can quickly edit their video, either by asking Lucas to make changes or using the built-in editor to update the script, footage, tone or voiceover artist, add their own narration or media, upload a brand kit and more. Interactive CTAs: Each video can include a call-to-action button that users can edit for any URL, allowing for further personalization and engagement.

Users leverage Lucas’s skills for a variety of use cases, including influencer content for social media, marketing for SMBs, nonprofit promotion and personal video greetings.

Unlike other offerings in the market, Lucas isn’t a complex video editing tool or confined by workarounds such as using overlays or stitching video clips. Lucas uses Idomoo’s award-winning rendering engine to generate complete, downloadable and shareable video files for each user request while ensuring a high level of creative freedom.

“This is the first time that generative AI technology is using a true text-to-video implementation to create a complete story, not just a part of a story such as a GIF or voiceover,” said Danny Kalish, CTO and co-founder of Idomoo. “We’ve seen that the combination of advanced AI capabilities and user-friendly editing features can create a highly engaging video, and we’re thrilled that people can use our advanced video technologies to quickly produce videos for any conceivable use case.”

More to come, including integrating the creation of personalized videos at scale. To stay up to date, visit www.idomoo.com. To try Lucas for free, visit idomoo.ai.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Create millions of Personalized and Interactive Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions across industries. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Idomoo is at the forefront of video technology. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

Contacts

Idomoo

Media: Cheryl Rodewig



cheryl.rodewig@idomoo.com, 434-298-4410