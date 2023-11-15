Idomoo Continues To Prioritize Security With SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

This adds to the personalized video company’s many data security credentials, which include ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliance.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datasecurity—Idomoo, the leading provider of personalized and interactive videos, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, a significant milestone reflecting its unwavering commitment to data security and privacy.





Idomoo has a long-standing focus on the highest standards of data security, including being ISO 27001 certified since 2015. With this new credential, Idomoo’s current certifications and compliance include:

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

ISO 27001 certification for information security management

ISO 27799 certification for information security in healthcare

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance

CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliance

Cyber Essentials certification, overseen by the National Cyber Security Centre

SOC 2 Type 2, a rigorous and internationally recognized standard, is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of an organization’s controls and safeguards over customer data.

“Idomoo is proud to have achieved the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which serves as a testament to our commitment to providing a secure and trustworthy platform for our customers,” said Assaf Fogel, Idomoo co-founder and VP of R&D. “Data security is always our priority. Many of our clients, including some of the world’s biggest banks, require stringent annual security audits. We’ve cleared each one.”

Idomoo’s security standards and protocols consistently exceed industry standards:

Comprehensive audits. Cyber security vulnerabilities are scanned regularly on the platform, and a penetration test is conducted by a CREST-certified third party at least twice a year.

Cyber security vulnerabilities are scanned regularly on the platform, and a penetration test is conducted by a CREST-certified third party at least twice a year. Data privacy. Personally identifiable information (PII) isn’t used in Idomoo’s personalized videos. Only data required for the video is transferred to the platform, and it isn’t saved permanently in the system.

Personally identifiable information (PII) isn’t used in Idomoo’s personalized videos. Only data required for the video is transferred to the platform, and it isn’t saved permanently in the system. Native personalization. Personalized data is encoded directly into the video. It doesn’t appear as a separate plain-text overlay such as HTML, which can be manipulated by external users.

Personalized data is encoded directly into the video. It doesn’t appear as a separate plain-text overlay such as HTML, which can be manipulated by external users. Secure data transfer. Data is sent via SFTP or secure API using OAuth 2.0 and signature validation.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance process involves an in-depth evaluation of policies, procedures, and internal controls over a specified period. Idomoo’s successful attainment of this compliance underscores its dedication to protecting the data of clients and partners as it creates award-winning data-driven videos for businesses across industries, serving millions of customers around the world.

As part of the SOC 2 compliance process, an auditing firm creates a report summarizing their findings. This report is available to Idomoo clients to showcase the company’s dependability when it comes to safeguarding customer data.

