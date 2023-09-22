Idomoo Announces Commercial Launch of Lucas, AI Video Creator

The service has created over 500,000 videos since its soft launch in March.

After creating more than 500,000 videos for users around the globe, Lucas, the world's first end-to-end AI video creator, has now launched commercially at idomoo.ai. Anyone can create a video in seconds and easily edit it for free, only paying for the videos they keep. Conceived by Idomoo, Lucas leverages the company's Next Generation Video Platform for real-time rendering that enables incredibly fast video creation.





Idomoo used the preceding six months of soft launch to collect user feedback and enhance the product. Lucas has improved dramatically since inception and is now ready to welcome commercial users. This launch will allow Lucas to iterate even faster, with new functionalities like additional aspect ratios, extended interactivity and more coming soon.

In time for the commercial launch, Lucas rolled out a number of new features, including the ability to create videos in over 50 languages, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese. To date, Lucas’s top features include:

Quick video creation. Lucas can create complete videos in under a minute from a simple text prompt, such as “explain what Lucas AI video creator does.”

High-quality, dynamic videos. While other text-to-video tools use a simple text overlay on top of footage, Lucas creates visually compelling professional videos without adding complexity.

Easy editing. You can easily refine your video after Lucas makes it, uploading your own media, changing the voiceover, choosing different colors and more.

Interactivity. Lucas generates interactive videos with CTA buttons to convert viewers and boost engagement.

Customizable branding. Quickly add and save your branding, including fonts, colors and logo, so videos are always on brand.

ChatGPT plugin. Lucas's plugin for ChatGPT lets you instantly turn any ChatGPT response into a video.

“Lucas is rapidly being adopted by SMBs and content creators who want a quick way to create high-quality videos, and he’s evolving every day to meet and exceed their expectations,” said Danny Kalish, CTO and co-founder of Idomoo. “It’s an exciting time in the world of AI video, and Idomoo is thrilled to be at the forefront.”

To stay up to date on what’s next with Lucas, visit www.idomoo.com. To try Lucas for free, visit idomoo.ai.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Create millions of Personalized and Interactive Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions across industries. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Idomoo is at the forefront of video technology. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.

