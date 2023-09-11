Identiv Showcases the Future of Access and Vision at GSX 2023

Explore end-to-end security, AI-powered video surveillance, cloud technology, and plug-and-play access control





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), will exhibit its leading-edge physical security solutions at this week’s GSX 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Attendees are invited to explore “Vision and Control: The Future Is Here” at booth 3445.

Dates: September 11 – 13, 2023



Venue: Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas



Booth: 3445



Identiv will showcase its end-to-end solutions designed to address today’s continuously evolving security challenges:

End-to-End Access and Vision: Single Pane of Glass, Infinite Possibilities

Discover the Velocity Vision Ecosystem, showcasing solutions like Vision AI, Vision Cloud, and Velocity One Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) that provide a comprehensive, intelligent visual security platform. Experience award-winning Hirsch Velocity security management, along with federal and commercial physical access readers and credentials, all in one seamless view.

Cloud-Based Access Control: Flexibility and Power, Right at Your Fingertips

Explore Hirsch Velocity Cirrus and Primis Cloud, delivering cost-effective, scalable access control as a service (ACaaS) solutions. Our browser-based systems enable control, management, and uninterrupted access from anywhere, taking security to the cloud.

Not Your Parents’ Access Control: Unlocking a New Era of Secure Accessibility

Demo the new Primis access control suite, customized for modern SMBs and forward-thinking organizations looking for an easy-to-implement solution. From Primis Mobile’s GPS-based technology to the EG-2 smart controller’s robust local access management at the edge, get to know the new standard for effective, user-friendly security.

Engage with Identiv’s industry experts through interactive discussions, live demos, and hands-on product experiences, showcasing solutions that redefine security industry standards.

Identiv’s physical access control and video intelligence solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, please contact sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

