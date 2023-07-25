Identiv Introduces Intuitive IoT Product Advisor

Smart search tool guides customers to the perfect IoT solutions for their needs





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), unveils the IoT Product Advisor. This easy-to-use search tool leads customers straight to the right IoT solution for their specific needs.

Identiv weaves digital IDs into every physical object. The IoT Product Advisor eases this journey for customers, guiding them to the ideal IoT technology for their needs without getting lost in the technical details. The tool covers Identiv’s standard IoT product lineup and features popular solutions like high-frequency/near-field communication (HF/NFC), ultra-high frequency (UHF), and Bluetooth (BLE) via Wiliot IoT Pixels. With this tool, customers get fast, user-friendly access to key product information, a vital step in picking the right IoT solution. They can search the IoT product lineup using filters such as IC, delivery format, pitch, memory, and use case.

“We aim to boost customer awareness of our ever-growing IoT product lineup, a key component of our growth plan,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM of IoT, Identiv. “We’re thrilled to roll out our IoT Product Advisor to give customers a handy, effective tool for pairing their project needs with our cutting-edge solutions.”

The IoT Product Advisor also features two design enhancements based on NXP’s next-gen UCODE 9 IC family. UHF inlays ID-Gendipole A865 and ID-Sawblade A866 pack the UCODE 9xe IC. They are built for high-volume use, including industrial, supply chain, inventory management, and returnable transport items (RTI). The 128 bits of Electronic Product Code (EPC) memory add high performance to a wider range of IoT use cases.

ID-Gendipole A865: Design offers quicker encoding speed and better read-write sensitivity. It is perfect for fast-paced industrial settings and works well with low detuning materials like plastic and cardboard.

ID-Sawblade A866 U9xe: Design comes with boosted performance and a built-in brand identifier. It is perfect for tagging a wide variety of complex materials that might interfere with the reader, like metal or liquid containers.

Customers can choose to equip these UHF inlays with NXP´s UCODE 8, UCODE 9, or UCODE 9xe, giving them the freedom to pick the performance and memory specs to best fit their specific needs.

For more information on Identiv’s complete RFID product portfolio, please contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Contacts

press@identiv.com