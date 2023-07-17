ICR to Host Virtual Industry Outlook on Healthcare Finance Landscape

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced that it will host a virtual ICR Industry Outlook focused on the healthcare finance landscape on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.





The event will convene key thought leaders focused on healthcare equity capital markets, who will address important issues and considerations for healthcare companies in a challenging financing environment.

Topics of discussion will include:

Current private fundraising environment for private healthcare companies

Outlook for healthcare initial public offerings

Financing alternatives for public healthcare companies – PIPEs, equity follow-ons, convertibles and call spreads

An impressive lineup of participants will include:

Kalli Dircks, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Div Gupta, Partner, Cooley

Syed Raj Imteaz, Head of Convertible & Equity Derivatives Advisory, ICR Capital

Sameer Khambadkone, Partner, ICR Westwicke

“Market conditions in the last two years have proven especially challenging for companies across the healthcare space,” said Sameer Khambadkone, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at ICR Westwicke. “This discussion will be very timely as those conditions evolve and more healthcare companies weigh their financing options, from private fundraising to initial public offerings and beyond. We look forward to the insights that this carefully curated group of healthcare finance leaders will offer attendees.”

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR and LinkedIn.

