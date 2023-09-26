ICR to Host Third Restaurant Industry Outlook Webinar on September 28, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, will host its third Restaurant Industry Outlook webinar on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.





The event will bring together top research analysts to recap broad themes from the second quarter 2023 restaurant earnings season and discuss what is ahead for the remainder of the year and beyond. This will be followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from two “eater-tainment” brands.

The Restaurant Industry Outlook panel discussions include:

Restaurants – Analysts Recap Q2 Earnings Season and Reflect on What’s Next



Hosted by Raphael Gross, Partner and Jeff Priester, Managing Director, ICR



Panelists: Brian Bittner, Oppenheimer; Andrew Strelzik, BMO Capital Markets; and Sharon Zackfia, William Blair

Spotlight on Eater-Tainment Brands – Roundtable Discussion with CEOs of Puttshack and Pinstripes



Hosted by Alice Elliot, Founder & CEO of The Elliot Group



Panelists: Dale Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Pinstripes and Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack

“We look forward to having an informative discussion with seasoned analysts about the current state of the restaurant industry as well as learning about two highly differentiated brands in the exciting eater-tainment space,” said Raphael Gross, Partner in ICR’s Restaurant Group.

To register for the Restaurant Industry Outlook webinar, please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/restaurants_iii/3988265

About ICR



Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

