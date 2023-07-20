ICR to Host Retail Industry Outlook Webinar

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, will host its Retail Industry Outlook Event, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.





The event titled, “Retail – Changing Channels: Optimizing Channel Mix in 2023 and Beyond,” will bring together a panel of retail industry experts to explore the complex mix of wholesale, retail, and e-commerce distribution and the evolving impact on sales and profitability.

The Retail Industry Outlook panel discussions include:

Sales Growth | Profit Growth | Margins & ROIC

The Impact of Shipping & Returns

Brand Awareness & Exposure | Brand Control

Long-term vs. Short-term Benefits and Risks

Speakers:

Joseph Teklits, Managing Partner, ICR

Managing Partner, ICR Tom Filandro, Partner, ICR

Partner, ICR Alex Faherty, CEO, Faherty Brand LLC

CEO, Faherty Brand LLC Nick Handrinos, Vice Chair & US Leader | Retail & Consumer Products, Deloitte

Vice Chair & US Leader | Retail & Consumer Products, Deloitte John Merris, CEO, Solo Brands

CEO, Solo Brands Shawn Nelson, Founder & CEO, The Lovesac Company

Founder & CEO, The Lovesac Company Simeon Siegel, Managing Director, BMO Capital Markets

Managing Director, BMO Capital Markets Kevin Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, New Era Cap

“In a rapidly-evolving retail industry, managing a brand’s channel mix in the pursuit of maximum optimization is a complex and ongoing challenge,” said Joseph Teklits, Managing Partner & Head of ICR’s Consumer, Retail & Digital Commerce Group. “This panel of industry experts will provide unique perspectives from a range of vantage points. We are looking forward to an insightful discussion.”

To register for the Retail Industry Outlook webinar, please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/retailoutlook/begin

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

Contacts

icrpr@icrinc.com