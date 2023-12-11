ICR to Host Restaurant Industry Outlook Webinar on December 14, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, will host its Restaurant Industry Outlook webinar on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

The event will bring together top research analysts to recap broad themes from the third quarter 2023 restaurant earnings season and take an early look at 2024 and preview what they expect to hear at the 26th Annual ICR Conference (www.icrconference.com) which is taking place January 8-10, 2024 in Orlando. This will then be followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from growing “treat” brands on how they are maximizing their opportunity during the holiday season and preparing for the year ahead.

The Restaurant Industry Outlook panel discussions include:

Restaurants – Analysts Recap Q3 Earnings Season and Reflect on What’s Next for 2024



Hosted by Raphael Gross, Partner and Jeff Priester, Managing Director, ICR



Panelists: Andy Barish, Jefferies; Brian Mullan, Piper Sandler; and Dennis Geiger, UBS

Spotlight on Treat Brands – Roundtable Discussion



Hosted by Liz DiTrapano, Managing Director, ICR



Panelists: Stacy Peterson, CEO of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream; James Vitrano, CEO of Sucré; and Ali Lauenstein, President, Quick-Service Division at FAT Brands

“We look forward to having an informative discussion with seasoned analysts about the current state of the restaurant industry as well as learning about three highly differentiated brands in the exciting treat space,” said Raphael Gross, Partner in ICR’s Restaurant Group.

To register for the Restaurant Industry Outlook webinar, please visit: ICR Industry Outlook | Restaurants

About ICR



Established in 1998, ICR partners with public and private companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs, and manage complex transactions and corporate events to enhance long-term enterprise value and corporate reputation. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to hundreds of clients across more than 20 industry groups. With more than 400 team members, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms, maintaining offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing. Learn more at https://icrinc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @ICRPR.

Contacts

[email protected]